US Attorney Damian Williams Details Shocking Charges Against Democrat Senator Bob Menendez and Wife Nadine Menendez (VIDEO)

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, and his wife, have been indicted on charges of bribery and corruption.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Menendez, who has been under investigation for alleged corruption more times than anyone can count, and his wife were being investigated over claims that they accepted bars of gold in exchange for favors.

Menendez will be stepping down as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, NBC News reported.

Federal prosecutors out of the Southern District of New York obtained a 3-count indictment against Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine Menendez.

Fred Daibes, a real estate developer, New Jersey businessman Wael Hana and Joseph Uribe were also charged.

“The Senator and his wife accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes….. cash, gold, home mortgage payments, jobs, cars, and other things of value” in exchange for “using his power and influence to protect and enrich [New Jersey] businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt,” US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams said.

Nadine Menendez was given a “no-show” or “low-show” job, a Mercedes Benz and other things of value, Damian Williams said.

Special agents discovered $500,000 of cash stuffed into envelopes in closets. “Some of the cash was stuffed in the Senator’s jacket pockets. Some of the envelopes of cash contained Daibes’ fingerprints and Daibes’ DNA,” Williams said at a press conference on Friday.



evidence photos show cash, Mercedes and gold bars

He continued, “Agents also discovered a lot of gold. Gold that was provided by Daibes and Hana.”

Menendez and all co-defendants will be arraigned in court later Friday afternoon.

In October 2017 Democrat Senator Menendez went on trial for bribery. He faced a dozen criminal charges and was accused of accepting more than $700,000 in campaign related cash and thousands of dollars in free hotel rooms and air travel.

Four hookers confirmed they had attended sex parties with Salmon Melgen and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) in the Dominican Republic.

The judge in the bribery trial for Sen. Bob Menendez later declared a mistrial, after jurors were unable to reach a verdict for more than a week.