Developing: New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendz and Wife Indicted, Charged with Bribery

Federal prosecutors announced Friday that Democrat U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, and his wife, have been indicted on charges of bribery.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Menendez, who has been under investigation for alleged corruption more times than anyone can count, and his wife were being investigated over claims that they accepted bars of gold in exchange for favors.

Fox News reports:

Democratic New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez is being charged with bribery offenses in a federal indictment out of the Southern District of New York to be unsealed Friday, prosecutors announced. “A press event will be held today at 11:00 a.m. to announce the unsealing of an indictment charging Robert Menendez, U.S. Senator from New Jersey, and his wife, Nadine Menendez, with bribery offenses in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen,” the U.S. attorney’s office posted on X. NBC News 4 reported Monday that the FBI and IRS criminal investigators are attempting to determine if Menendez or his wife had taken up to $400,000 worth of gold bars from Fred Daibes, a New Jersey developer and former bank chairman, or his associates in a swap for Menendez reaching out to the Justice Department to aid the “admitted felon” accused of banking crimes.

From the Menendez indictment: “Menendez provided sensitive U.S. Government information and took other steps that secretly aided the Government of Egypt.” pic.twitter.com/iOAciR0pHl — John Hasson (@SonofHas) September 22, 2023

The New York Post reports, “The Senate Historical Office says Menendez appears to be the first sitting senator in U.S. history to have been indicted on two unrelated criminal allegations. Menendez faces reelection next year in a bid to extend his three-decade career in Washington, and as Democrats hold a narrow majority in the Senate.”

HE HID CASH IN JACKETS. “Other of the envelopes were found inside jackets bearing MENENDEZ’s name and hanging in his closet, as depicted below.” What is this? A Goodfellas remake? Read the indictment here: https://t.co/bLipGfbpn4 pic.twitter.com/GBavjrWMBm — Matt Rooney (@MattRooneyNJ) September 22, 2023

This story is developing. Check back for updates.