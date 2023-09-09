Two Transgender Cyclists Destroy Female Competitors in Illinois State Championships

Two transgender cyclists have destroyed the female competition at the Illinois State Championships.

One of the biological male gold medalists was in a “throuple,” or three-way relationship, with another transgender athlete who was caught shoving a female competitor in 2022.

The Daily Mail reports:

Evelyn Williamson and Tessa Johnson, who were both born biologically male and transitioned to female before embarking on their run of cycling dominance, were seen arm in arm atop the podium as they celebrated victory in a relay race last week at the Illinois state championships. The cycling duo’s controversial win on August 31 came days after they also won the Racing-Athletic Relay Cross in Chicago on August 27 – competing under the team name ‘TS-ESTRODOLLS’ in reference to the female hormone estrogen.

Williamson previously competed in both the men and women’s categories at the Sky Express Winter Criterium in 2020. He came in first place against women, but did not place when competing against other men. He has now collected at least 18 titles in women’s categories.

Last year, Williamson reportedly began a three-way relationship with another transgender cyclist, Austin Killips.

Killips was caught on camera shoving cyclist Hannah Arsensman in December 2022 at a competition.

Arsensman, a 35-time winner, has now left the sport, claiming that it has been ruined by biological men competing against women.

“Last month, Olympic cyclist Inga Thompson said Killips only got away with the bullying behavior because the umpire was too scared of appearing transphobic to discipline her,” the Daily Mail reports. “Killips was again at the center of cycling controversy last week after dominating a race in North Carolina and beating her female competitors by over five minutes, suggesting she maintains a huge advantage over biological female rivals.”

BREAKING: A trans-identified male has placed first in the women’s category of a major cycling competition in North Carolina. Austin Killips was 5 minutes ahead of the female cyclists when closing in on the finish. FULL: https://t.co/lNAps1JmV6 pic.twitter.com/v9EuI2gjqT — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) June 10, 2023

Last month, Vogue, the most well-known fashion magazine in the world, included a biological male cyclist on their list of 2023’s “Powerhouse Women.”