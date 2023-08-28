Vogue Includes Transgender Cyclist on List of ‘Powerhouse Women’ of 2023

Vogue, the most well-known fashion magazine in the world, included a biological male cyclist on their list of 2023’s “Powerhouse Women.”

The list was published last week under the headline, “The Vogue 25: Discover The Powerhouse Women Who Made This Year’s Line-Up.”

“Professional cyclist Emily Bridges never wanted to be a campaigner. Before May this year, she only had one goal: competing for Great Britain at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Then the British Cycling Federation banned transgender athletes from the sport,” Vogue asserted. “Now, the Welsh 22-year-old is fighting for inclusion for herself and other transgender sportspeople.”

“It’s very scary at the moment, but I genuinely believe that we will win,” Bridges told Vogue, adding that he has received “death threats.”

The Vogue blurb added, “Behind the scenes, she’s donating muscle samples to Loughborough University research to see, once and for all, if transgender athletes do have the ‘unfair advantage’ some claim. What’s next? ‘To fight the decision legally, in the courts.'”

Vogue and its magazine for younger readers, Teen Vogue, have been at the forefront of pushing gender ideology.

In November, Teen Vogue published an article promoting mutilating minors in the name of “gender affirmation.”

Teen Vogue is a website and magazine targeted at children as young as 12.

The article from Kaiyti Duffy, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, begins by shaming the New York Times for daring to publish an article that questioned if there are long-term side effects to puberty blockers.

“In the midst of Transgender Awareness Week, and just before a gunman killed five in a shooting at a popular LGBTQ bar in Colorado, The New York Times published an unfortunate piece about gender-affirming care,” the doctor’s article began. “The headline posed a question: ‘They Paused Puberty, But Is There A Cost?’ Immediately, transgender people, queer activists, and LGBTQ-affirming medical providers like myself braced for the inevitable: Another piece questioning trans health and the community’s seemingly endless pursuit for equitable medical care.”

#OpEd: Dr. Kaiyti Duffy of @LALGBTCenter explains how recent articles questioning trans health and equitable healthcare threaten a community in which members’ lives are already on the line. ⬇️ https://t.co/kIgbtvbQvL — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) November 29, 2022

Duffy acknowledged that the pills could lead to low bone density but claimed that it is considered “safe” anyway because there is a possibility that a person claiming to be trans might commit suicide without them.

“At this moment, at least 20 states are considering bans regarding the provision of medically necessary, life-saving gender-affirming care for trans youth,” the doctor wrote. “These legislative assaults are not being waged out of concern for trans and gender diverse youth and their families. This is not about the bone health of these young people. These efforts are rooted in transphobia and anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments and I’m saddened that the New York Times failed to call this out. If the assault against gender-affirming care persists, we may soon be unable to pause puberty. Without question, this would come at a steep cost to young trans and gender diverse people. Their lives are literally on the line. Where is the New York Times story about that?”