Texas AG Ken Paxton Unleashes on Drunk House Speaker Dade Phelan, Calls For His Removal

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is back and stronger than ever after surviving a sham impeachment brought by the Rove-Bush RINOs.

Ken Paxton on Saturday renewed his calls for drunk House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign.

“In May, I called on liberal Speaker Dade Phelan to resign after he was recorded numerous times presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication. Despite this embarrassing conduct, and his continuing erratic behavior, Phelan has refused to resign,” Paxton said.

“He has also wasted millions of tax dollars on a politically motivated sham impeachment, killed a critical border security bill and empowered an Obama lawyer to stop conservative legislation. As the legislature prepares for an anticipated special session to provide children with more opportunities for quality education, it is critical that Dade Phelan resigns as Speaker or is removed from his leadership position,” he added.

“The people of Texas deserve serious, conservative, and unimpaired leadership,” Paxton said.

Paxton in May called for Dade Phelan to resign after “Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication.”

“His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public,” Paxton said

On May 23rd, Paxton referred it to the House General Investigating and Ethics Committee.

Here is a video of Dade Phelan from May where he appears to be inebriated:

A couple days later, Dade Phelan and other RINOs in the Texas House announced it will vote on a resolution to impeach Ken Paxton on unfounded charges.

Last Saturday Texas Senators acquitted Attorney General Ken Paxton on all 16 articles of impeachment brought against him.

After Paxton was acquitted, “liberal” Dade Phelan criticized the Senate and Lt. Governor Patrick for their handling of the impeachment trial, accusing them of orchestrating the outcome and “cheating the people of Texas of justice.”

Phelan also threatened that this is not the end for Ken Paxton as he is the “subject of multiple other lawsuits, indictments and investigations.”

Ken Paxton is back and stronger than ever so now it’s Dade Phelan’s turn in the barrel.