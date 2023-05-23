TX Attorney General Ken Paxton Calls on Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan to Resign, Accusing Him of Being Drunk in the Capitol (VIDEO)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday called on Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign and accused him of being drunk in the Capitol.

Ken Paxton’s full statement:

“After much consideration, it is with profound disappointment that I call on Speaker Dade Phelan to resign at the end of this legislative session. Texans were dismayed to witness his performance presiding over the Texas House in a state of apparent debilitating intoxication. His conduct has negatively impacted the legislative process and constitutes a failure to live up to his duty to the public,” Paxton said in a statement.

“Texans were relying on the House to pass critical conservative priorities including protecting the integrity of our elections and preventing Chinese spies from controlling Texas land. His failures as Speaker have created a credibility crisis for all Republican candidates and for our entire Party. While I hope Speaker Phelan will get the help he needs, he has proven himself unworthy of Texans’ trust and incapable of leading the Texas House,” the Texas Attorney General added.

Speaker Dade Phelan should resign. pic.twitter.com/ZD920VOt1X — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 23, 2023

Paxton referred it to the House General Investigating and Ethics Committee.

Today, I referred this to the House General Investigating and Ethics Committee. https://t.co/znDm9Dty65 — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 23, 2023

Here is video of Dade Phelan from Friday night where it appears he is inebriated: