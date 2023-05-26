JUST IN: Texas House Announces It will Vote on Resolution to Impeach Highly Popular Attorney General Ken Paxton Tomorrow at 1 PM

The Texas House on Friday announced it will vote on a resolution to impeach highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday, May 27 at 1 pm local time.

A Texas House Committee full of RINOs on Thursday voted to recommend impeaching Ken Paxton after an investigation into his ‘corruption.’

The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust” – according to the Associated Press.

While serving as Attorney General in Texas Ken Paxton defended 12 lawsuits related to election laws.

Democrats wanted to open the elections to mail-in ballots and ID-free voting and sued Texas to institute these unconstitutional practices in Texas elections. AG Paxton and his staff won every single one of these cases and prevented Democrats from stealing Texas like they were able to do in Georgia and Arizona. Ken has been fighting for free and fair elections in Texas and understands what a huge issue this is in our country today.

Paxton also stood up to the Big Tech tyrants.

The people LOVE Ken Paxton and reelected him to office in 2022.

Just days before the RINOs voted to recommend impeachment, Ken Paxton called on Texas Speaker Dade Phelan to resign for being drunk in the Texas Capitol.

WATCH:

Here is six minutes of Speaker Dade Phelan being drunk while presiding over the Texas House

pic.twitter.com/4SOXmT7SHA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 26, 2023

Now the Texas House is going to vote on a resolution to impeach Ken Paxton!

If Ken Paxton is impeached by the Republican-led House (85 Rs to 64 Ds), he will be forced to leave office effective immediately.

For final removal, it would require a 2/3 vote in the senate.