South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Endorses Trump for 2024 at Rally (VIDEO)

Donald Trump is holding a rally tonight in Rapid City, South Dakota.

He was introduced at the event by Governor Kristi Noem who used the moment to endorse him for president.

Noem previously indicated that she would consider being Trump’s running mate if he asked her.

Politico reports:

Noem endorses Trump at South Dakota rally

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem gave Donald Trump her “full and complete endorsement” after delivering a glowing introduction at the former president’s campaign rally in Rapid City, S.D., on Friday night.

“He is the leader, the fighter that our country needs. He has my full and complete endorsement for President of the United States of America,” Noem said in front of a crowd of supporters holding “Trump Noem 2024″ signs, before promising to do “everything I can to help him win and save this country.”

Watch the video below:

This is a great endorsement for Trump.

You can watch the full event here.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

