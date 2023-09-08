WATCH LIVE: President Trump Rallies With Kristi Noem in South Dakota – THOUSANDS Line Up Early to See Trump Speak at 10 PM ET (VIDEO)

President Trump is headlining tonight’s South Dakota GOP Monumental Leaders rally in Rapid City, South Dakota.

The President is joined by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, who is expected to endorse him tonight. Noem is considered a strong contender for Trump’s running mate choice.

This is President Trump’s first time in South Dakota since his patriotic July 4 rally, where he delivered an incredible speech on American exceptionalism and patriotism. It is also his first rally since far-left Communist prosecutors arrested him in Georgia on 13 counts, including RICO and conspiracy charges, and took his mugshot.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, this was an epic backfire for Joe Biden’s thugs. Trump reportedly broke his campaign’s highest 24-hour donor collection yet following this assault on American elections.

Support President Trump’s 2024 campaign by buying the official “Never Surrender” mugshot merchandise.

Brick Suit tweeted a video of the line of supporters, who showed up early to see President Trump in Rapid City, wrapping around the building. He noted that “crowds are getting here a little bit later” because it is a ticketed event with guaranteed entry.

Still, what looks like thousands of Patriots showed up more than nine hours early to see the President speak.

Brick Suit: So it’s almost one o’clock here in Rapid City, South Dakota, where tonight the South Dakota GOP Monumental Leaders rally will be taking place. As you can see the line is now around the end of the building. People are starting to arrive at a fairly brisk pace now with the doors slated to open at 2:30. Now keep in mind, this is a ticketed event, so only people who purchase tickets are able to enter, and for that reason, crowds are getting here a little bit later than they would in a normal rally where it was first come first serve and no guaranteed entry. Those doors are gonna open at about 2:30. Everything is shaping up great, we’ve had great weather, no storm problems, nothing like that. Support for President Trump is high, and I am looking forward to hearing what he’s got to say.

12:55 and the line is around the corner to hear President Trump speak tonight at 7:00 pm pic.twitter.com/8j8JfCSneT — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) September 8, 2023

President Trump is expected to speak at 10 pm ET.

