South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Says She’d Consider Being Trump’s VP if He Asked Her (VIDEO)

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said that she would consider being Trump’s VP if he asked her to be his running mate, during a recent appearance on the Sean Hannity show.

She also said that she would work hard to help Trump be successful if he is reelected.

Noem would be a solid choice as a Republican vice presidential candidate. She has been an extremely effective governor for her state.

FOX News reports:

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she’d consider Trump’s veep spot if asked South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said Thursday she would, if asked, consider becoming former President Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024. Noem told Fox News that anyone asked to be the potential next vice president should seriously consider offering such a service to their country. Host Sean Hannity pressed Noem on the subject, noting she had in the past demurred on questions about potentially running for president given her popularity. “This is a different question. And I will tell you that, of course, I would consider it,” she said. “Our country is breaking right in front of our very eyes today, and everybody should be a part of putting it back on its foundation. And if President Trump is going to be back in the White House, I’d do all I can to help him be successful.”… “I think we all should get up every single day and do what we can to protect this greatest experiment in history. Our founders gave us an incredible gift. Let’s not drop the ball on our watch.”

Here’s the video:

@KristiNoem Says She’d ‘Consider’ VP Position if Trump Asked Her pic.twitter.com/YWaqyICM3e — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) August 18, 2023

The country would look very different right now if we were trying to make it look more like South Dakota and less like New York and California.