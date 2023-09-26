SHOCKING: Embalmer Reveals INCREASE of “White, Fibrous” Clots Since 2021 | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories over the weekend in under 10 minutes.

“Embalmer reveals 50% of bodies containing “white, fibrous” clots since April/May 2021”

“The Mayo Clinic which has been touted by many as the best hospital system and medical research center in the United States, recently made an interesting update on their website regarding the drug Hydroxychloroquine.

In the new update on their site, it now says “Hydroxychloroquine may be used to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) in certain hospitalized patients.””

It was recently found that the Biden admin withheld information regarding the harmful effects of the Covid-19 vaccine from the public: “Amy Kelly of DailyClout reported that over 80% of the 46 pages (of the harmful report) were fully redacted and involved other government entities, such as the White House and the Executive Office of the President. “Of the 46 pages, only two pages were released without any redactions. Seven pages were partially redacted pages, and 37 pages were fully redacted.””

“West Point sued after director of admissions brags about what happens to white applicants”

“OUTRAGEOUS! Brothers Who Killed Ethan Liming, Stomped on His Chest, Broke His Neck and Took His Car Acquitted of Involuntary Manslaughter Charges”

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.