OUTRAGEOUS! Brothers Who Killed Ethan Liming, Stomped on His Chest, Broke His Neck and Took His Car Acquitted of Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

This is outrageous!

The U.S. Marshals Service last year arrested three men accused of fatally beating 17-year-old high school student Ethan Liming to death outside the school founded by LeBron James in June.

The three men beat Liming to death and later bragged about it to friends.

According to reports, Ethan Liming, whose father is a pastor, tried to calm the situation in the parking lot when he got jumped and hit in the head from behind. The suspects broke his neck.

We learned from the police report that the suspects took Liming’s car and prevented his friends from driving him to the hospital.

Liming was later pronounced dead in the parking lot.

It was later reported that the attackers broke Liming’s neck and Ethan Liming had a shoe print on his chest when he died.

The killers stomped on him so hard they left a shoeprint on his chest.

Last July an Ohio Grand Jury indicted three suspects on lesser charges after killing Liming and stealing his car.

On Monday, a jury convicted the two brothers – DeShawn Stafford, 20, and his brother 19-year-old Tyler on lesser assault charges!

The two brothers were acquitted of involuntary manslaughter charges!

Deshawn Stafford was found guilty of felony aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of assault. His brother was found guilty on one count of misdemeanor assault.

Deshawn is only facing up to 2.5 years in prison after he fatally punched a minor teen.

WJW reported:

Jurors on Monday handed up their verdicts in the involuntary manslaughter trial of two brothers for a fight that ended in the death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming. Deshawn and Tyler Stafford were acquitted of involuntary manslaughter charges. Deshawn was found guilty of felony aggravated assault as well as a misdemeanor count of assault. Tyler was also found guilty on a misdemeanor count of assault. A third, first-degree felony count of involuntary manslaughter against Deshawn was dismissed as jurors failed to reach a verdict. Summit County Common Pleas Judge Tammy O’Brien declared it a mistrial. Deshawn’s bond was revoked during the Monday hearing. He could face up to 2 1/2 years in prison on his convictions, prosecutors said Monday. A sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 26.

Prosecutors responded to the verdict.

Brad Gessner, chief counsel for the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, told reporters his office may re-try the first-degree felony charge of involuntary manslaughter.

“The jury took their time. You see how long they deliberated. Those are decisions the jury could tell us (about). We’ll have to wait and see if we have the opportunity to hear from them,” Gessner said.

“The family has gone through something that no one should ever have to deal with — the emotions tied to this, the loss of a child. We respect their grieving,” Gessner said. “There’s nothing that can be done to bring their child back. This is something that, in better circumstances, would have never happened.”