Mayo Clinic Website Now Says Hydroxychloroquine CAN Be Used to Treat COVID-19 Patients, Previously Claimed It Was Not Effective

The Mayo Clinic which has been touted by many as the best hospital system and medical research center in the United States, recently made an interesting update on their website regarding the drug Hydroxychloroquine.

In the new update on their site, it now says “Hydroxychloroquine may be used to treat coronavirus (COVID-19) in certain hospitalized patients.”

Previously the Mayo Clinic claimed Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were “malaria drugs authorized for emergency use by the FDA during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the FDA withdrew that authorization when data analysis showed that the drugs are not effective for treating COVID-19.”

President Trump was one of the most notable figures to take Hydroxychloroquine after he tested positive for Covid-19.

This is trump on the hydroxychloroquine drug having positive effects in fighting covid. https://t.co/VMV4LUtAt6 — Michele (@michelle200567) July 14, 2023

Shortly after he announced he was taken Hydroxychloroquine a cardiologist from the Mayo Clinic by the name of Dr. Michael Ackerman told NBC that he was disturbed Trump never mentioned that hydroxychloroquine has side effects

However, when it came to talking about Covid-19 vaccines and their link to young athlete’s dying, Dr. Ackerman called it “junk science.”