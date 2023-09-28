Republicans Release Another Incriminating WhatsApp Message From Hunter Biden to Jim Biden (VIDEO)

The House Committee on Oversight and Accountability held its first hearing on the impeachment of Joe Biden on Thursday.

Republican Chairmen Jim Jordan, James Comer and Jason Smith gave powerful opening statements and made their case against Joe Biden.

“At least ten times, Joe Biden lied to the American people that he never spoke to his family about their business dealings,” Comer said. “He lied by telling the American people that there was an “absolute wall” between his official government duties and his personal life.

“Let’s be clear: there was no wall. The door was wide open to those who purchased what a business associate described as “The Biden Brand,” Comer added.

“Yesterday, the Ways and Means Committee released new documents showing President Biden was not just aware of his son’s business dealings, but he was connected to them. And a newly released message to a Chinese business executive Hunter Biden mentions preserving the ‘keys to my family’s only asset,’ that asset being Joe Biden,” Rep. Jason Smith said.

“The Biden family sold access to Joe Biden’s power — and the Biden DOJ protected the Biden ‘brand,’” Rep. Smith said.

“This is a tale as old as time. Politician takes action that makes money for his family, and then he tries to conceal it. Never forget four fundamental facts. Hunter Biden gets put on the board of Burisma and gets paid a lot of money. Hunter Biden’s not qualified,” Jim Jordan said.

Congressman Byron Donalds released another incriminating WhatsApp message from Hunter Biden to Jim Biden (Joe Biden’s slimy brother).

“Anyway, we can talk later but you’ve been drawn into something for the purpose of protecting Dad – and I know any of the BS money is mine ultimately,” Hunter said in a WhatsApp message to Jim Biden on March 21, 2018.

Rep. Byron Donalds showed one of the impeachment witnesses an organization chart from the IRS investigative team that was looking into the business practices of Hunter Biden and dissected the incriminating text messages.

WATCH:

Hunter Biden: “You've been drawn into something purely for the purpose of protecting Dad.”

House Republicans on Wednesday released a smoking gun text message from Jim Biden to Hunter Biden just months before Joe Biden announced he was running for president.

In December 2018, just months before Joe Biden announced he was running for president, Jim Biden text messaged Hunter Biden about working with Joe Biden.

“This can work, you need a safe harbor. I can work with you (sic) father alone !! We as usual just need several months of his help for this to work,” Jim Biden said in a text to Hunter Biden.