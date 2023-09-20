Republicans to Hold First Impeachment Hearing Next Week, Subpoena Hunter and James Biden’s Bank Records

House Republicans will hold their first impeachment hearing on their inquiry into Joe Biden next Thursday, September 28.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy last Tuesday announced he is directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy continued, “Biden used his official office to coordinate with Hunter Biden’s business partners about Hunter’s role in Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company. Finally, despite these serious allegations, it appears that the President’s family has been offered special treatment by Biden’s own administration–treatment that not otherwise would have received that they were not related to the President.

House Republicans will subpoena Hunter and James Biden’s personal and business bank records as early as this week.

NEW:@GOPoversight announces first hearing 9/28 in impeachment inquiry + new subpoenas. WH Spox Ian Sams previously said, “This baseless impeachment exercise would be a disaster for congressional Republicans, and don't take our word for it: just listen to the chorus of their… pic.twitter.com/2qqxc0iOGW — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) September 19, 2023

Joe Biden knew he was the family’s brand, House Oversight Chairman James Comer said.

President Joe Biden was front and center in his family's influence peddling schemes with foreign entities around the world.@POTUS knew he was "the brand" and participated in these schemes.@GOPoversight will continue to expose the truth for the American people. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/47wxijRT2S — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) September 19, 2023

House Republicans recently announced they now have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan highlighted the suspicious activity reports and the millions of dollars that flowed to the Bidens.

“The fundamental question is: what did [Biden’s family] do to warrant the receipt of millions and millions of dollars?” Jim Jordan said.

“Why did Joe Biden’s brother, why did Joe Biden’s sister-in-law, why did Joe Biden’s son — why did so many family members get the money?” he said.

James Comer identified the NINE Bidens who are implicated in the corruption.

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer said.

“Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden’s brother. Joe Biden’s brother’s wife. Hunter Biden’s girlfriend/Beau Biden’s widow, Hunter Biden’s ex-wife. Hunter Biden’s current wife. And 3 children of the president’s son and the president’s brother. So we’re talking about grandchildren – a grandchild. That’s odd. Most people that work hard every day a grandchild doesn’t get a wire from a foreign national,” Comer said.

1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

Senator Chuck Grassley recently released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

The FD-1023 form alleged then-Vice President Joe Biden FORCED Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian oligarch, to pay himself and his son Hunter Biden a total of $10 million.

According to the document, Biden’s bribery arrangement was described as “poluchili,” which is Russian crime slang for being “forced or coerced to pay.”

Also, according to the document, Zlochevsky claims to have text messages and recordings that show he was FORCED to pay the Bidens to ensure Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin was fired.



Viktor Shokin

Zlochevsky also retained two documents, presumably financial records, as evidence of the arrangement, according to the document.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma corruption.

I “said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.