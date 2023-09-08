REPORT: Biden Regime is Forcing Illegal Immigrants to Stay in Texas as Blue States Grapple with Migrant Crisis

The Biden regime is reportedly considering forcing illegal immigrants who enter the country to the border areas of Texas. The goal is to make it easier for these families to undergo and fail asylum screenings, thereby expediting their deportation, according to three U.S. officials who spoke with The LA Times.

Under the proposed plan, illegal immigrant families would be restricted to Texas—or potentially other border states—and their locations would be monitored through GPS devices such as ankle bracelets.

“Family deportations are historically lower than those of single adults because of the complications of logistical planning needed to apprehend both children and parents,” says a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official.

According to investigative reporter Todd Bensman, most of these illegal immigrant families are “fake families and asylum fraudsters.”

Fake families and asylum fraudsters ? – a Border Patrol agent explains things

This plan to force these illegal immigrants to stay in Texas comes after US District Judge David Ez ordered Texas to remove buoys from the Rio Grande by the 15th of September, claiming the barriers could violate treaty agreements between the US and Mexico.

“Today’s court decision merely prolongs President Biden’s willful refusal to acknowledge that Texas is rightfully stepping up to do the job that he should have been doing all along. This ruling is incorrect and will be overturned on appeal,” Abbott said in a statement. “We will continue to utilize every strategy to secure the border, including deploying Texas National Guard soldiers and Department of Public Safety troopers and installing strategic barriers.

“Our battle to defend Texas’ sovereign authority to protect lives from the chaos caused by President Biden’s open border policies has only begun. Texas is prepared to take this fight all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Last month alone, the figures reportedly reached an all-time high. However, critics suggest that Biden’s solution is to essentially “trap” these migrants in a red state while blue states like California, New York, and Illinois continue to grapple with their own immigration issues. Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, has previously bused thousands of migrants to Democrat-run cities.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) had a meltdown at an Upper West Side town hall meeting Wednesday night over Joe Biden’s open borders migrants crisis, saying, “Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City,” and “The city we knew, we’re about to lose.”

Adams said the city is supporting 110,000 “asylum seekers” who have arrived since April 2022 and is now taking in 10,000 per month with migrants coming from all over the world via the open southern border.

Meanwhile Chicago has spent over $100M to care for the illegals arriving in the city thanks to Joe Biden’s broken border.

And yet, despite pouring millions of taxpayer dollars into the crisis, Chicago residents remain concerned about what is happening in a city so overwhelmed migrants are being housed in police stations.

Tensions spilled over at recent community forum on Chicago’s South Side focused on a soon-to-be-reestablished migrant shelter at The Lake Shore Hotel in the Hyde Park area of the city. The hotel previously served as a shelter for illegals from January to April this year, but the mushrooming crisis has city leaders looking to reopen the facility. Community members are concerned about the noise, cleanliness and drug use that they say was prevalent when it served as a shelter.

At the contentious meeting, one resident proclaimed, “I don’t want them there. Take them someplace else or send them back to Venezuela. I don’t care where they go.”