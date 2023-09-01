Tempers Flare on Chicago’s Southside Over Plans for Latest Illegal Shelter

Chicago has spent over $100M to care for the illegals arriving in the city thanks to Joe Biden’s broken border. And yet, despite pouring millions of taxpayer dollars into the crisis, Chicago residents remain concerned about what is happening in a city so overwhelmed migrants are being housed in police stations.

Tensions spilled over at recent community forum on Chicago’s South Side focused on a soon-to-be-reestablished migrant shelter at The Lake Shore Hotel in the Hyde Park area of the city. The hotel previously served as a shelter for illegals from January to April this year, but the mushrooming crisis has city leaders looking to reopen the facility. Community members are concerned about the noise, cleanliness and drug use that they say was prevalent when it served as a shelter. At the contentious meeting, one resident proclaimed, “I don’t want them there. Take them someplace else or send them back to Venezuela. I don’t care where they go.” According to The Chicago Tribune, around 200 people were on hand to press city officials “about everything from whether new arrivals would be vaccinated and fingerprinted to how their children would be educated to the food they would eat to whether migrants were being housed in other parts of Chicago.”

The Chicago Tribune reports: