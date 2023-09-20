Rep. Lauren Boebert Ends Future Date Nights with Democrat Bar Owner – Vows to Check Party Affiliation Before Dating Again (VIDEO)

In a candid interview with TMZ, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) revealed that she has called off all future date nights after discovering that her recent romantic interest is a Democrat. Boebert, known for her outspoken conservative views and advocacy for Second Amendment rights, expressed that she will now be checking party affiliations before going on any more dates.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the ‘mystery man’ with whom GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert was booted out of a Denver theater Sunday night is none other than Colorado local and Aspen bar owner Quinn Gallagher – a Democrat.

A source who spoke with the Daily Mail said, “It’s very surprising. I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat. His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue.”

Gallagher, who owns Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen, Colorado, has found himself at the center of a Yelp review storm following his night out with Boebert.

According to a TMZ report, Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar has been inundated with negative reviews, many of which are more focused on Gallagher’s date with Boebert than the actual business. One reviewer described Quinn as “disruptive & disrespectful in public places,” while another wrote, “This place sucks unless you admire an owner that dates Boobert [sic] and causes a ruckus at a theater play.”

The surge in negative reviews has been so significant that Yelp had to temporarily disable reviews for Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar. This is a measure the platform often takes when it detects a rapid uptick in review-bombing. The bar’s Facebook and Instagram accounts have also turned off comments due to the negative attention.

The incident came after Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was kicked out of a Denver theater Sunday night during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice after several complaints from members of the audience. Local reports state that ushers gave Boebert and her companion several warnings about complaints they were vaping, singing, recording, and “causing a disturbance” during the show before escorting them out under threat of arrest.

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) issued an apology Friday after new surveillance video was posted online Thursday night that showed Boebert vaping and engaging in heavy petting with her date, reportedly a Democrat man, before the couple was kicked out of a Denver theater on Sunday after several complaints from audience members during a performance of the Beetlejuice musical regarding alleged vaping, singing, taking pictures and “causing a disturbance.” Boebert cited her “public and difficult divorce.”

Boebert’s new statement was posted to Facebook:

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that. “There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry. “Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical. Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it. I’m deeply thankful to those in the 3rd District who have defended me and reached out this week and offered grace and support when I needed it the most. I’ve learned some humbling lessons these past few days but I vow moving forward, I will make you proud.

The congresswoman from Colorado arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday to resume her legislative duties.

“You know, it’s always hard whenever there’s gravity put on the voters. I’m here to provide levity and lift burdens off of people,” Boebert told TMZ.

She went on to say, “But ultimately, all future date nights have been canceled, and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date.”

The Congresswoman emphasized that she had a “mostly lovely time” but has taken responsibility for her actions.

When asked how her constituents are reacting to the news, Boebert responded, “Yeah, there’s a lot of folks who are certainly understanding, and they understand that it was a part of my personal life, my private time, something that I rarely indulge in.”

