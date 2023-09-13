Lauren Boebert Kicked Out of Theater Performance of Beetlejuice After Complaints by Audience Members (Video)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was kicked out of a Denver theater Sunday night during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice after several complaints from members of the audience. Local reports state that ushers gave Boebert and her companion several warnings about complaints they were vaping, singing, recording and “causing a disturbance” during the show before escorting them out under threat of arrest.

Boebert’s campaign manager released a statement Tuesday in which he denied Boebert was vaping but admitted she took a photo with her phone and “enthusiastically enjoyed” the show.

Video report by KUSA-TV:

Surveillance video posted by KUSA shows ushers talking to Boebert and her companion and then escorting them out of the theater and through the lobby to the doors. Outdoor surveillance cameras show the couple holding hands and at one point doing a twirl.

Boebert posted about the incident on X/Twitter Tuesday evening, “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭 Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

KUSA reported on the incident report at the Buell Theater (excerpt):

An incident report from the Buell Theater, requested by 9NEWS on Monday night and received on Tuesday, detailed several patron complaints about the behavior of two people sitting in Row E, near the front of the theater. The incident report does not name Boebert, but two city sources confirmed with 9NEWS that Boebert was escorted from the performance over complaints of vaping, taking pictures and causing a disturbance. According to the report, there were three different complaints about the two people “vaping, singing [and] causing a disturbance.” The two people are never named in the report. They were told that if there was another issue, they would be asked to leave. …“I told them I would [sic] going to get Denver Police. They said go get them,” according to the report. The author of the report wrote that they radioed for support and that an officer was on their way, but the patrons left the theater on their own. Surveillance video from the city of Denver shows their exit. In the lobby, the report said they were told to leave the property and they said, “do you know who I am, “I am on the board” and “I will be contacting the mayor.” They were escorted out of the building with security and DPD.

KCNC-TV posted a statement from the operator of the Buell Theater:

“The Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Denver Arts and Venues are committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for everyone attending any production. The house staff at the Buell have the right to and routinely deny entry or remove any patrons not adhering to the guest policies. We were informed that two patrons were not adhering to the policies which eventually led to them being escorted from the theatre. For privacy purposes we do not disclose patron information.”

The Denver Post reported a statement from Boebert’s campaign manager (excerpt):