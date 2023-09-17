Lauren Boebert’s Mystery Date Revealed as DEMOCRAT Bar Owner

Daily Mail revealed that the ‘mystery man’ with whom GOP congresswoman Lauren Boebert was booted out of a Denver theater Sunday night is none other than Colorado local and Aspen bar owner Quinn Gallagher – a Democrat.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) was kicked out of a Denver theater Sunday night during a performance of the musical Beetlejuice after several complaints from members of the audience. Local reports state that ushers gave Boebert and her companion several warnings about complaints they were vaping, singing, recording and “causing a disturbance” during the show before escorting them out under threat of arrest.

Boebert’s campaign manager released a statement Tuesday in which he denied Boebert was vaping but admitted she took a photo with her phone and “enthusiastically enjoyed” the show.

Boebert posted about the incident on X/Twitter Tuesday evening, “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

NEW: GOP Rep Lauren Boebert denied vaping during a Denver Center for the Performing Arts musical before being kicked out Sunday. @Marshall9News got the video. Take a look. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/VtT67Vn4L9 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 15, 2023

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) issued an apology Friday after new surveillance video was posted online Thursday night that showed Boebert vaping and engaging in heavy petting with her date, reportedly a Democrat man, before the couple was kicked out of a Denver theater on Sunday after several complaints from audience members during a performance of the Beetlejuice musical regarding alleged vaping, singing, taking pictures and “causing a disturbance.” Boebert cited her “public and difficult divorce.”

Boebert’s new statement was posted to Facebook:

“The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I’m truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that. “There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry. “Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night’s events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical. Regardless of my belief, it’s clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign’s intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it. I’m deeply thankful to those in the 3rd District who have defended me and reached out this week and offered grace and support when I needed it the most. I’ve learned some humbling lessons these past few days but I vow moving forward, I will make you proud.

Now, Daily Mail revealed that Boebert, 36, and divorced father of a 16-year-old son, Gallagher, 46, have been secretly dating for several months.

A source who spoke with the news outlet said, “It’s very surprising. I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat. His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue.”

