New York Democrats to Distribute Flyers to Illegals at Southern Border Warning Them ‘You Are Better Off’ Somewhere Else

New York Democrats are planning to distribute flyers at the US-Mexico border telling illegals to “consider another city.”

On Wednesday, Mayor Eric Adam’s office announced this plan to “combat misinformation at the border.”

The flyers will be in both Spanish and English and will warn the illegals that New York City is the most expensive city in the world so they will be better off somewhere else.

How interesting that a sanctuary city run by Democrats who have been all for illegal immigration is now troubled by the flood of illegal aliens. Leftist ideas sound compassionate coming from those Democrat leaders until it’s at their front door.

(Bloomberg) — New York City is planning to distribute flyers to migrants in shelters and at the US southern border that say the city’s resources “have been exhausted” and they won’t get any help finding work, officials said Wednesday. The one-page flyer, printed in both English and Spanish, warns asylum seekers that “you will not be placed in a hotel,” and that “NYC is one of the most expensive cities in the world; you are better off going to a more affordable city.” The flyer also declares “NYC cannot help you obtain a work permit, and you will not be able to easily find work.” The effort to dissuade migrants from coming to New York is the latest attempt to slow the rapid influx of some 100,000 people who have arrived in the city since the spring of 2022, overwhelming its shelter system and straining coffers. The city pays $387 a day to shelter each migrant family, and estimates the cost for caring migrants will total $12 billion through mid-2025.

New York City wants to make illegal aliens a problem for other cities. Mayor Adams has provided tents for some illegals while relocating some to other parts of the state. The Democrat Mayor wants to burden the rest of New York with the problem that they created for being a sanctuary city in the first place. They plan to turn away new arrivals and not give them any shelter or work opportunities either.

In addition to Mayor Adam’s office, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been outspoken too. She told the illegals, “If you’re going to leave your country, go somewhere else!”

New York’s Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul sounded a lot like President Trump when she said migrants leaving their country should go somewhere else.

Isn’t this racist?

Tens of thousands of illegal aliens have flooded New York City, a proud sanctuary city.

The illegals are taking over hotels, schools and homeless shelters.

