Anthony Rota, Speaker of the Canadian House, RESIGNS after Honoring Nazi Fighter in Parliament

The scandal over the Canadian Parliament recognizing and honoring with a standing ovation a man who turned out to be an ex SS Galicia fighter, from an outfit accused of widespread war crimes, is burning out of control.

The speaker of the Canadian House, Anthony Rota, had already apologized and assumed the responsibility for the terrible blunder, but that didn’t seem to be enough,k so today he resigned as speaker – will still be an MP.

Associated Press reported:

“The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons resigned Tuesday for inviting a man who fought for a Nazi military unit during World War II to Parliament to attend a speech by the Ukrainian president.

Just after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered an address in the House of Commons on Friday, Canadian lawmakers gave 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka a standing ovation when Speaker Anthony Rota drew attention to him. Rota introduced Hunka as a war hero who fought for the First Ukrainian Division.

Observers over the weekend began to publicize the fact that the First Ukrainian Division also was known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division, or the SS 14th Waffen Division, a voluntary unit that was under the command of the Nazis.

‘No one in this House is above any of us. Therefore I must step down as your speaker’, Rota said in Parliament. ‘I reiterate my profound regret for my error in recognizing an individual in the House during the joint address to Parliament of President Zelensky’.”

Reactions were not what the Canadian government would have expected. The Russian Foreign Ministry accused PM Trudeau of making Rota as a ‘scapegoat’, and made a veiled allegation that Deputy Prime Minister Christina Freeland is a descendent of Ukrainian Nazis.

Sputnik reported:

“Russian FM spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on the resignation of the speaker of the Canadian House of Commons: “Rota was made a scapegoat, taking Trudeau and his associates, among whom, I should remind you, are descendants of collaborators from the The Ukrainian Insurgent Army, out of harm’s way. For the Nazi slogans “Glory to Ukraine”, which greeted Zelensky, no one apologized.”

Jewish entities are also on war footing over the Canadian government ties with Nazi-friendly sectors of the society.

Dr. Efraim Zuroff, chief Nazi-hunter of the Simon Wiesenthal Center:

“How can you glorify people that are mass murderers? What do you think Jews feel, how do you think the Poles feel, when someone like Shukhevych is turned into a national hero, and Bandera, and others? These people fought with the Nazis for a victory of the Third Reich, the most genocidal regime in human history. And therefore, they cannot be heroes.”

