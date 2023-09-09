Man Who Ran Down and KILLED a Teenager for Being a Republican in 2022 Sentenced to Only Five Years in Prison

In September of last year, a North Dakota man named Shannon Brandt ran down and killed a teenager named Cayler Ellingson because he supposedly suspcted him of being a Republican extremist.

Brandt was allowed to plea to the charge of manslaughter and was just sentenced to only five years in prison, followed by three years of probation.

This is outrageous. J6 Defendants are getting longer sentences than this man and he killed someone.

Valley News Live reports:

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for death of Foster County teen

A Glenfield, North Dakota, man is sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in the death of an 18-year-old last September.

A judge handed down the sentence for Shannon Brandt on Friday, September 8. Brandt was given credit for 356 already served behind bars. His five-year sentence will be followed by three years of supervised probation.

Brandt’s lawyer, Mark Friese, told Valley News Live following the sentencing, “Shannon is pleased that the matter is concluded and hopes those affected can begin to heal.”

Brandt, 42, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in May 2023 for running over 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson after a street dance in McHenry, North Dakota in September 2022.

Court documents say Brandt called 911 and said he hit Ellingson because he was being threatened. Documents say Brandt told police the 18-year-old was part of a republican extremist group and that he was afraid they were coming to get him.

This is not equal justice under the law.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is a Republican who is running for president.

He would be wise to comment on this situation.

