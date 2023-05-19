OUTRAGE: North Dakota Man Who Ran Down and Killed 18 Year-Old for Being a Republican Gets Reduced Charge of Manslaughter

Back in September of 2022, a man named Shannon Brandt ran down and killed an 18 year-old in North Dakota for being a Republican, then claiming that he believed the victim Cayler Eliingson was an extremist.

Police found no evidence for Brandt’s claims.

Brandt’s charges were recently reduced to manslaughter.

The Associated Press reported:

Reduced charge for man who ran over North Dakota teen A man accused of intentionally running over an 18-year-old at a street dance in North Dakota had his charges reduced from murder to manslaughter, according to court documents filed Monday… Brandt was first charged with criminal vehicular homicide but the charge was later upgraded to felony murder. He has also been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death. Foster County State Attorney Kara Brinster was not available Monday afternoon to discuss why the charge was reduced to manslaughter.

KVRR News reports that Brandt has now pleaded guilty to manslaughter:

Shannon Brandt Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter for Running Down Teen in McHenry, ND The McHenry, North Dakota man accused of running down a teen after a street dance last summer pleads guilty to manslaughter. A charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed. 42-year-old Shannon Brandt avoids going to trial which was supposed to start on May 30. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date. Earlier this month, the prosecutor in the case dropped the charge from murder to manslaughter.

This is not justice.

BREAKING: Murder charge reduced to manslaughter for North Dakota man who struck, ran over, and killed conservative teenhttps://t.co/BH45mgoxDY — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 18, 2023

42-year-old Shannon Brandt pleaded guilty to manslaughter Thursday. He was supposed to go to trial in two weeks for the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. https://t.co/wSROKJ1ncO — KUMV-TV (@kumv_tv) May 18, 2023

https://t.co/0ehXU2CjdL Crazy libtard deliberately runs over a teenager and ends up getting a sweetheart deal to spend less time in the can than January 6th peaceful protesters. — BillAlphonso (@AlphonsoBilla) May 18, 2023

This is an outrage, and Republicans should be outraged.