OUTRAGE: North Dakota Man Who Ran Down and Killed 18 Year-Old for Being a Republican Gets Reduced Charge of Manslaughter

by

Back in September of 2022, a man named Shannon Brandt ran down and killed an 18 year-old in North Dakota for being a Republican, then claiming that he believed the victim Cayler Eliingson was an extremist.

Police found no evidence for Brandt’s claims.

Brandt’s charges were recently reduced to manslaughter.

The Associated Press reported:

Reduced charge for man who ran over North Dakota teen

A man accused of intentionally running over an 18-year-old at a street dance in North Dakota had his charges reduced from murder to manslaughter, according to court documents filed Monday…

Brandt was first charged with criminal vehicular homicide but the charge was later upgraded to felony murder. He has also been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in death.

Foster County State Attorney Kara Brinster was not available Monday afternoon to discuss why the charge was reduced to manslaughter.

KVRR News reports that Brandt has now pleaded guilty to manslaughter:

Shannon Brandt Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter for Running Down Teen in McHenry, ND

The McHenry, North Dakota man accused of running down a teen after a street dance last summer pleads guilty to manslaughter.

A charge of leaving the scene of an accident was dismissed.

42-year-old Shannon Brandt avoids going to trial which was supposed to start on May 30.

He faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date.

Earlier this month, the prosecutor in the case dropped the charge from murder to manslaughter.

This is not justice.

This is an outrage, and Republicans should be outraged.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.