Lindsey Graham Reacts After Learning Georgia Special Grand Jury Wanted to Indict Him For Questioning State About Election Integrity (VIDEO)

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday reacted after learning the Georgia special grand jury that investigated Trump wanted to indict him.

In January 2021 Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury in her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s fraudulent 2020 election results.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

In February a Georgia special grand jury that investigated Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 election recommended issuing multiple indictments after meeting for several months.

At the time, a Fulton County judge only ordered parts of the grand jury report to be released to the public.

On Friday, the entire special grand jury report was released and it revealed the special grand jury recommended charges against 39 people.

The jury recommended charges against Senators Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue and Lindsey Graham.

A regular grand jury ended up indicting President Trump and 18 others last month for speech crimes. The Senators were not charged.

Lindsey Graham said of the news, “This is troubling for the country. We can’t criminalize senators doing their job when they have a constitutional requirement to fulfill.”

“We are opening Pandora’s Box here,” he added.

WATCH: