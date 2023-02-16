DEVELOPING: Georgia Grand Jury in Garbage Trump 2020 Election Investigation Recommends Perjury Indictments

Georgia – A Fulton County judge earlier this week ordered parts of the grand jury report in the garbage Trump 2020 election investigation to be released as the prosecutor considers charges against Trump and his allies.

The grand jury concluded that “one or more witnesses” lied under oath and recommended perjury indictments.

“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report said.

“The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling,” the report said, according to CNBC.

The grand jury also concluded there was no ‘widespread fraud’ in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

CNBC reported:

A Georgia special grand jury concluded that one or more witnesses in a probe into possible election meddling by former President Donald Trump may have lied under oath, and recommended a prosecutor pursue criminal indictments in those cases. The grand jury also said in its final report on its monthslong investigation that it found no significant fraud in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, which was won by President Joe Biden. But the panel’s conclusions on whether Trump or any of his lawyers and political allies broke the law in pressuring Georgia officials to overturn the election in his favor were not released Thursday as part of the sections of the report unsealed by a Fulton County Superior Court judge. Those sealed sections are expected to become public at some future date. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will determine whether to charge Trump or anyone else in the case. In the unsealed sections, the grand jury said it received evidence involving more than 75 witnesses, most of which was delivered in person and under oath.

Here’s the backstory:

Last January Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury in her investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s fraudulent 2020 election results.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

Again — Willis and her handlers are investigating a now-infamous call between former President Trump and Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger, in which Trump pressured the Georgia SOS to uncover what he insisted was fraud that would overturn Georgia’s election results.

The infamous phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was recorded by Raffensperger and his office. Raffensperger’s team then leaked and lied about it to the far left Washington Post.

In May local news reported that a grand jury has been selected to investigate Fani Willis’s junk charges against President Trump.

The sealed portion of the report is expected to be released in the future.