“They Know That We’re On to Them” – ULTRA MAGA PARTY Releases New Video Featuring The Gateway Pundit and Massive Michigan Voter Registration Scandal (VIDEO)

Max Evans and ULTRA MAGA PARTY put together one of their powerful and entertaining videos featuring our reporting on the highly organized Michigan voter registration scandal.

In our earlier report we exposed a massive cover-up by Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of an explosive, statewide investigation by the MI State Police, Muskegon, MI Police Department. Since that first report The Gateway Pundit began to receive tips from individuals who read our story and wanted to help us close the gaps in the highly redacted MI State Police report.

On Friday Patty McMurray and Ben Wetmore published an explosive development from Michigan. A whistleblower cantacted TGP and explained there was much more to this story than ONE city clerk receiving boxes of suspicious voter registrations. In fact, clerks across the state of Michigan received numeous boxes, packages, and priority mail envelopes stuffed with registrations, many of them with the same signatures, the same last four numbers of their social security number, fake names and fake addresses.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Natalie Winters on The War Room on Friday to discuss our latest breaking report on the Democrat ballot registration scandal.

And Max Evans used his creative genius to produce this amazing video!

Enjoy!

PS: There’s much more to come!