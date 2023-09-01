EXPOSED: Whistleblower Steps Forward – Reveals Private Facebook Group Where MI Clerks Discuss STUNNING Evidence of Organized Fraud in 2020 Election

Three weeks ago, the MI GOP Director of Election Integrity, Phil O’Halloran, gave Patty McMurray and Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit a stunning MI State Police report that was FOIA’d by a Muskegon resident who questioned the outcome of his race in the 2020 election. The report is based on an investigation that was initiated on October 8, 2020, that was eventually taken over by the FBI in 2022.

After publishing the report that exposed a massive cover-up by Michigan’s Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel and Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson of an explosive, statewide investigation by the MI State Police, Muskegon, MI Police Department, we began to receive tips from individuals who read our story and wanted to help us close the gaps in the highly redacted MI State Police report.

The whistleblower who contacted us explained that they do not want to be identified over fears of retribution by elected officials in Michigan. They confirmed for us that the details of the police report were accurate but explained there was much more to this story than ONE city clerk receiving boxes of suspicious voter registrations; in fact, clerks across the state of Michigan received boxes and priority mail envelopes stuffed with registrations, many of them with the same signatures, the same last four numbers of their social security number, fake names and fake addresses.

For three years, Michigan residents were told by their Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that they had nothing to worry about, that Michigan’s 2020 election was “the most secure election” in history.

AG Nessel and SOS Benson admonished anyone who suggested any sort of widespread voter fraud took place in the state of Michigan or in other swing states where every vote mattered to a party hell-bent on pushing a confused old man campaigning from his basement over the finish line. They told the people who believed they were telling the truth that there was no widespread fraud in Michigan— to ignore any evidence they saw or any stories they read about left-wing judges throwing election fraud cases out of court because they were all part of a “big lie” concocted by Donald Trump and his followers to make Joe Biden look like an illegitimate president.

All along, we were being lied to, and now, we have proof they were lying…

Today, the Gateway Pundit is releasing the latest evidence we have obtained from our 2020 election fraud investigation…

Our whistleblower contacted the Gateway Pundit after reading our first report and revealed that, in private conversations on social media, many Michigan clerks were privately concerned about potential fraud in the 2020 election in the months PRIOR to the November election.

CLERKS IN PRIVATE: OBSERVING ONGOING FRAUD

CLERKS IN PUBLIC: “SAFE AND SECURE ELECTION”

Many of the Clerks have denied that any voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election. They have parroted the line from the left-wing power establishment that the 2020 General Election was the ‘most secure in history’ despite privately expressing severe doubts as to whether the election was secure at all.

President Trump and his allies, including the entire slate of 2020 alternative electors in Michigan, are facing multiple felonies and the threat of imprisonment for expressing the very same doubts publicly that these clerks were expressing privately.

WHISTLEBLOWER COMES FORWARD TO THE GATEWAY PUNDIT: PLEASE EXPOSE HYPOCRITE CLERKS WHO CLAIM THERE WAS NO 2020 ELECTION FRAUD

In the 2020 election, one Michigan clerk, who is now retired, posted an image of what her fellow clerks called a “care package” from a left-wing campaign and organizing group that occasionally went by the name GBI Strategies and other times went by the name “Empower Michigan.”

Clerks reported receiving what they called “care packages” from GBI Strategies, with whom several were on a first-name basis. They also referenced “EM” interchangeably with GBI. “EM” is short for “Empower Michigan,” which was a Democrat group working alongside GBI, which appears to share the same address as the Michigan Democrat Party.

Here is Clerk #1’s original post to her fellow clerks on October 5, 2020:

Here is what the clerk posted alongside this post.

CLERKS AROUND MICHIGAN KNEW THEY WERE GETTING SUSPICIOUS, POSSIBLY FRAUDULENT, VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATIONS YET DID NOTHING

Another current Michigan clerk chimed in to say that she had received similar likely fraudulent voter registration applications from the same address as GBI was using. Her fellow clerk, Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch, knew the answer in the post’s comments because Meisch was on a first-name basis with GBI Strategies/Empower Michigan. Meisch was the clerk who notified police after receiving over 10,000 suspicious and fraudulent voter registrations sent to her Muskegon office from GBI Strategies.

According to Dana Nessel’s spokesperson, Danny Wimmer, there was no fraud in the 2020 election. And the only fraud that there was was in Muskegon. And that fraud was caught, so the system worked.

NOW WE KNOW THAT THE VOTER REGISTRATION FRAUD BY GBI EXTENDED ACROSS MICHIGAN, CONTRARY TO MICHIGAN’S LYING ATTORNEY GENERAL

The same box, with the same PPE materials within, was being sent to clerks all over Michigan. Is it possible Muskegon’s Ann Meisch reported it because it was so outlandishly out of proportion to the City of Muskegon voter file? The MI State Police report and Muskegon Police report provide no evidence that any of these other clerks reported the GBI Strategies fraud to law enforcement.

And Meisch was right; the return address did come from a hotel in Auburn Hills that appeared to be part of the GBI/Empower Michigan, AKA “EM” operation where boxes of voter registrations were being sent to clerks across the state.

Here is the post by City of Muskegon Clerk Ann Meisch on October 5, 2020, including a photo of the package she received along with photos showing the signatures on registrations that appear to all be in the same handwriting inside of the box. Meisch shared that the ‘care package’ she received was from an address of the Staybridge Motel in Auburn Hills, MI, and the name on the return address was “EM.”

Another former clerk responded in the comments among clerks three years ago, this is what she had to say in private among her fellow clerks:

We have contacted this clerk for comment, and she has not responded.

Another clerk asks her fellow clerks, “Why are we getting all of these voter registrations from Auburn Hills?” She adds, “We received two stacks today.”

Earlier this week, the Gateway Pundit reported on the suspicious spikes in registrations that happened across Michigan on October 9th. This ‘care package’ from August 3rd was apparently in addition to the massive dump of 10,000-12,000 fraudulent voter registration applications sent to Muskegon in October.

Previously, Meisch had told law enforcement that the GBI applications came in October 2020 in several batches. Meisch said that she was ‘in shock’ at this big batch of registrations.

Westland City Clerk Richard LeBlanc shared a comment under Ann Meisch’s post about receiving the box of what appeared to be fraudulent AV registration forms labeled “PPE.”

“Yes. We received five (5) large bundles.” he wrote. We have chosen not to cover Richard LeBlanc’s name on this post because he is a former MI State Representative and should know better than to report to fellow clerks what appears to be a widespread voter registration fraud scheme instead of to law enforcement. While it is possible that Clerk LeBlanc reported his findings to law enforcement, he makes no mention of contacting the police to his fellow clerks, and we can find no evidence of these boxes of registrations being investigated in other cities.

Richard LeBlanc was a Democrat member of the House of Representatives in Michigan. He was elected in 2006 to represent Michigan’s 18th State House District, located in Wayne County.

We called Clerk LeBlanc to get a statement from him and to ask if he ever reported the “5 large bundles” of voter registrations to law enforcement, but we were told he is out of the office and won’t be returning until next week. We will follow up with Clerk LeBlanc next week.

In the comments on this post, Clerk #10 notes that she received a package from GBI Strategies the same day as does Clerk #11; even her fellow Clerk #12 was trying to warn Meisch that these looked fraudulent:

The comments revealed other Clerks who were also receiving illegal applications to vote, and other Clerks advising caution about these suspicious applications.

WHY WEREN’T THESE GBI STRATEGIES’ BULK REGISTRATION DUMPS DISCLOSED TO THE CITY AND STATE POLICE?

MI Clerk #16 received a voter registration application missing the required information in order to legally register. She asked her fellow clerks for advice on what to do.

Here is her post:

Clerk #18 asks what she should do in this situation.

Clerk #19 relates that they were advised to send it to the Secretary of State’s office instead of rejecting it.

You can note that Clerk #19 knows that this isn’t proper procedure because he refers to the Secretary of State as the “Secretary of Silliness” and notes both that there was a “wink wink” nature to sending imperfect ballots to far-left Secretary Benson and that they sent a copy to his State Representative out of caution.

These Clerks weren’t following the law or proper procedure for these registration applications; they were following what they felt was the unofficial demands of the Lansing power structure: send us flawed voter registrations so that they can be extra-legally fixed and cured of their defects.

CLERKS ADMIT THAT ILLEGAL REGISTRATIONS WERE SENT TO LANSING DEMOCRAT OFFICIALS TO BE ‘HANDLED’

Dana Nessel has been previously begrudgingly shamed into prosecuting election fraud when committed by Democrats. She prosecuted Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, who was caught changing 193 ballots in the 2018 election.

Hawkins was charged with six felonies; a judge removed 5 of the 6 charges shortly before she ran for re-election. The charges were added back after the Democrat city clerk won re-election. Finally, years after being caught committing multiple counts of voter fraud, Sherikia Hawkins stood trial. Sharikia Hawkins was sentenced to ONE DAY In jail and issued a fine.

When the story first broke about the voter fraud committed by the Demcorat city clerk, SOS Jocelyn Benson, and AG Dana Nessel promised they would seek justice in the case. Justice appears to be a flexible term for the Democrat Attorney General Dana Nessel.

We want to thank our friends from the Michigan GOP Election Integrity Group for their continued support of this project.

