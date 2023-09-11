Kamala Harris Smiles and Giggles at 9/11 Memorial Ceremony as Biden Heads to Alaska (VIDEO)

The Regime sent Kamala Harris to Ground Zero to participate in the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony in New York City while Joe Biden hid in Alaska.

After twerking at her backyard barbecue over the weekend, Harris headed over to New York City to the 9/11 memorial.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is in Alaska far, far away from Ground Zero. This administration is a disgrace.

Biden enraged 9/11 families for being the first US President in 22 years to not visit any of the 9/11 sites on the anniversary of the attacks.

“It’s no surprise to me that he’s not coming to Ground Zero or any of the 9/11 sites,” Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Donald Arias, who lost his brother Adam during the attacks, told “Fox & Friends First” Monday.

“And quite frankly, I prefer he stay away anyway. We will be spared one of his stories of how he can relate, like he did with the people of Lahaina, how he can relate because of a kitchen fire. We can do without that.”

22 years ago today the United States came under attack by Islamic terrorists.

Nearly 3,000 Americans died on September 11, 2001. The world changed that day.

Kamala Harris was smiling and giggling as she waited for the ceremony to begin.

Kamala Harris is a disgrace.

Never forget that Kamala Harris equated the January 6th protest to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor.

