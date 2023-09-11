Never Forget: 22 Years Ago Today the 9-11 Islamist Attacks on America

by

22 Years Ago Today–

Twenty-two years ago today the US came under attack by radical Islam.
2,997 people were murdered in a series of coordinated attacks by the Islamic group Al-Qaeda.

President George W. Bush later famously proclaimed: “I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you. And, the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”

Via Bretibart TV:

George W. Bush: Bullhorn Speech to Emergency Rescue Workers at 9/11 Ground Zero, New York, delivered 14 September 2001.

Since that day there have been over 42,000 deadly attacks carried out by radical Islamists across the globe.

Here’s a tribute to the victims of the 9-11 attacks.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.