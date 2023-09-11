Never Forget: 22 Years Ago Today the 9-11 Islamist Attacks on America

22 Years Ago Today–

Twenty-two years ago today the US came under attack by radical Islam.

2,997 people were murdered in a series of coordinated attacks by the Islamic group Al-Qaeda.

President George W. Bush later famously proclaimed: “I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you. And, the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”

Via Bretibart TV:

George W. Bush: Bullhorn Speech to Emergency Rescue Workers at 9/11 Ground Zero, New York, delivered 14 September 2001.

Since that day there have been over 42,000 deadly attacks carried out by radical Islamists across the globe.

Here’s a tribute to the victims of the 9-11 attacks.