Never Forget: 22 Years Ago Today the 9-11 Islamist Attacks on America

22 Years Ago Today–
Twenty-two years ago today the US came under attack by radical Islam.
2,997 people were murdered in a series of coordinated attacks by the Islamic group Al-Qaeda.
President George W. Bush later famously proclaimed: “I can hear you. The rest of the world hears you. And, the people who knocked these buildings down will hear all of us soon.”
Via Bretibart TV:
George W. Bush: Bullhorn Speech to Emergency Rescue Workers at 9/11 Ground Zero, New York, delivered 14 September 2001.
Since that day there have been over 42,000 deadly attacks carried out by radical Islamists across the globe.
Here’s a tribute to the victims of the 9-11 attacks.