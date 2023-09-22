Joe Biden: ‘It’s Time to Again Ban High-Capacity Magazines…If You Need 80 Shots in a Magazine, You Shouldn’t Own a Gun!’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on ‘gun safety’ from the Rose Garden. Kamala Harris joined Biden as they announced a new office on gun violence prevention.

“I’ll continue to urge Congress to take common sense actions that the majority of Americans support like enacting universal background checks and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” Biden said in a statement.

“But in the absence of that sorely-needed action, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention along with the rest of my Administration will continue to do everything it can to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our families, our communities, and our country apart,” Biden said.

Biden continued his war on the Second Amendment on Thursday.

“I was the guy, along with a woman in California, who also, we once banned assault weapons and multiple magazines,” Biden said.

“It’s time to again ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. If you need 80 shots in a magazine, you shouldn’t own a gun!” Biden said.

The Second Amendment says otherwise.

Biden has been repeating this same line since he was installed in January 2021.

“I am determined, once again, to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines!” Biden said earlier this year.