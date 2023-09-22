Joe Biden: I Got Elected to the Senate When I Was 29 Years Old…That Was 827 Years Ago (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks on ‘gun safety’ from the Rose Garden. Kamala Harris joined Biden as they announced a new office on gun violence prevention.

Biden continued his war on the Second Amendment: “If you need 80 shots in a magazine, you shouldn’t own a gun!”

“I’ll continue to urge Congress to take common sense actions that the majority of Americans support like enacting universal background checks and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines,” Biden said in a statement.

“But in the absence of that sorely-needed action, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention along with the rest of my Administration will continue to do everything it can to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is tearing our families, our communities, and our country apart,” Biden said.

Biden absurdly claimed he has been to every mass shooting.

“After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message. The same message we hear all over the country and I’ve been to every mass shooting,” Biden said.

Joe Biden then said he was elected to the Senate 827 years ago.

“I remember when I was young. We have something in common. I got elected to the Senate when I was 29 years old, only difference was he was eligible when he got elected to take office,” Biden said of Rep. Maxwell Frost, the Communist Gen Z lawmaker standing beside him.

“I had to wait 17 days to be eligible. That was 827 years ago,” Biden said.

WATCH: