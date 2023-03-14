Joe Biden Targets Gun Manufacturers in CA Speech: “I Am Determined, Once Again, to Ban Assault Weapons and High-Capacity Magazines!” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Monterey Park, California to tout his new executive order on gun control.

Recall, 11 people were shot dead in Monterey Park in a mass shooting during a Chinese Lunar New Year event in January.

Biden issued an executive order on gun control on Tuesday.

The executive order will increase background checks and crack down on gun sellers.

Biden touted his new EO at the Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley.

“I’m here on behalf of the American people to mourn with you, to pray with you, to let you now you are loved and not alone,” Biden said.

“I’m here with you today to act,” he said. “Today, I’m announcing another executive order that will accelerate and intensify this work to save more live, more quickly.”

The EO directs Merrick Garland to crack down on gun sellers.

“My executive order directs my Attorney General to take every lawful action possible to move us as close as we can to universal background checks without new legislation,” Biden said.

Biden waged a war on so-called “assault weapons” and targeted gun manufacturers in his speech.

“I am determined, once again, to ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines!” Biden said.

WATCH: