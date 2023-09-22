Joe Biden Blames Trump and Republicans in Congress For Border Crisis as ‘Never-Ending’ Line of Illegal Aliens Storm Eagle Pass, Texas (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday night delivered remarks at the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute 46th Annual Gala in Washington, DC.

Of course, his speech was full of lies and gaffes.

At one point Joe Biden praised the ‘congressional black caucus’ as he addressed the Hispanic caucus.

“I know Sister Norma lives the lessons nuns taught me growing up. Lessons based on the Gospel of Matthew: feed the hungry, care for the sick, welcome strangers. They echo what my dad taught me, and I mean this sincerely, my dad used to say, ‘Everyone, everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect,’” Biden said.

Biden added, “The Congressional Black Caucus embodies all those values.”

Joe Biden then blamed Trump and Republicans in Congress for the border crisis.

More than 7 million illegal aliens have crossed into the US on Joe Biden’s watch since he was installed in January 2021.

“Per CBP sources, in the last 24 hours alone, over 10,000 migrants were encountered at the border,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin reported on Thursday.

The Border Patrol Union on Thursday said over 100,000 illegal immigrants have been ordered released into the US by the Biden Regime in the last 3 weeks alone.

Video posted to social media shows a massive group of mainly military-aged single men waiting to be processed into the U.S. by the Border Patrol.

There’s a ‘never-ending line’ of illegals pouring in, Bill Melugin said.

Rolando Salinas Jr., the Democrat mayor of Eagle Pass, signed an emergency declaration earlier this week due to the surge of illegal aliens.

“Today, Mayor Rolando Salinas, Jr. issued and signed an emergency delcartion due to the severe undocumented immigrant surge into the City of Eagle Pass, Texas,” the declaration said.

Joe Biden blamed Trump for the invasion at the southern border. Trump hasn’t been in office for more than 2.5 years.

“Mega Republicans in Congress and my predecessor spent four years gutting the immigration system under my predecessor and continue to undermine our border security today,” Biden said.

WATCH:

