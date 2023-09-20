Eagle Pass, Texas Issues Emergency Declaration After ‘Never-Ending Line’ Of Military-Aged Males From Venezuela Arrive to Border by Train (VIDEO)

A Nation in crisis.

The Biden Regime continues to lie to the citizens of our country with the help of the media. But the proof is there. A massive group of military-aged men arrived in Mexico by train from Venezuela. Over 4,000 illegals crossed into Eagle Pass, Texas earlier Wednesday.

Video posted to social media shows a huge line of illegals walking together. They were asked in Spanish where they were from and they replied, “Venezuela.”

BREAKING: Mass illegal crossing of well over 1,000 migrants into Eagle Pass, TX taking place right now, w/ many of them telling me they are from Venezuela. Others telling my producer @AlexandriaHrndz they just arrived on a train in MX. Many still in water crossing. MASSIVE group. pic.twitter.com/kuTyAQDN8I — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

Another video posted by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin shows a massive group of mainly military-aged single men waiting to be processed into the U.S. by the Border Patrol. They usually release these people into the country with no accountability which is a danger to the citizens of the United States.

There’s a ‘never-ending line’ of illegals pouring in, Melugin said.

Enormous group of predominantly single adult men now waiting to be processed by Border Patrol. More are still crossing right now. Never ending line coming in. No fear of consequences for crossing illegally. They expect to be released into the US after processing. pic.twitter.com/Nd4cZcNgRc — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

Bill Melugin posted an image from a drone that shows a massive group crossing the river in Del Rio, Texas.

Melugin has been covering the southern border for 2.5 years and said, “This is the largest single mass crossing I have ever seen at the southern border.”

BREAKING: More still in the water crossing. TEXAS DPS troopers telling us their initial count is about 4,000 crossing. This is the largest single mass crossing I have ever seen at the southern border in my 2.5 years of coverage here. 20,000 Haitians in Del Rio were several days. pic.twitter.com/9cceXB3c63 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

From the citizen’s point of view, this has to be a disheartening reality. The Federal Government, who according to the U.S Constitution is supposed to protect our Nation, instead opts to destroy what we have built up.

A few days ago, The Gateway Pundit reported about open train cars taking illegal immigrants to the border.

Shocking videos of illegal immigrants on their way to the southern border in open train box cars were posted to social media.

Rolando Salinas Jr., the Democrat mayor of Eagle Pass, signed an emergency declaration due to the surge of illegal aliens.

“Today, Mayor Rolando Salinas, Jr. issued and signed an emergency delcartion due to the severe undocumented immigrant surge into the City of Eagle Pass, Texas,” the declaration said.