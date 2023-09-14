IT’S BACK! Providence Hospital System Imposes Draconian Mandatory COVID Vaccine for Healthcare Workers – Non-Compliance Results in Unpaid Leave and Potential Termination

DO NOT COMPLY!

Providence Hospital System has just dropped a bombshell on its employees in a move that can only be described as Orwellian.

The healthcare giant announced on its InOurCircle app—a platform designed for employees to “stay up-to-date on company news”—that all workers (including those who are vaccinated and boosted by previous shots) are now required to receive the latest COVID-19 vaccine. And get this: failure to comply could result in unpaid leave or even job termination!

According to the announcement, all employees are now required to receive the latest COVID-19 vaccine, which was recently granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The updated mRNA vaccines were approved on Tuesday, September 12 and are expected to be available soon.

“PROVIDENCE FAMILY OF ORGANIZATIONS – We’ve all heard that cases of COVID-19 are on the rise and the latest updates to COVID-19 vaccines are proving effective at preventing serious illness from the latest strains. We updated our COVID-19 Vaccination Policy and caregivers need to receive the most up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine available,” according to the post obtained by X user Chester Tam.

The Providence family of organizations is a network of not-for-profit healthcare organizations in the United States. It is the largest Catholic health care system in the country, with over 50 hospitals, 1,000 clinics, and 120,000 employees. The Providence family of organizations operates in seven states: Alaska, California, Montana, Oregon, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming.

Employees, or “caregivers,” are required to provide proof of vaccination by November 30th. Those who choose not to get vaccinated can submit a “declination form.” Those who will not comply “will be removed from the schedule, placed on unpaid leave and may be subject to termination.”

The announcement outlined several key requirements for employees:

All caregivers must receive the newest vaccine and provide proof of vaccination by November 30.

Employees who opt not to get vaccinated may submit a declination form. Those who already have an approved exemption do not need to submit a new declination.

Employees who fail to comply by the November 30 deadline may be removed from the schedule, placed on unpaid leave, and could face termination for continued non-compliance.

Caregivers who are fully remote and never report to an office are encouraged to be vaccinated but are not required to participate.

Employees who choose not to get vaccinated for whatever reason—be it medical, religious, or personal—could find themselves out of a job. The organization that claims to be committed to the health of all, “especially those who are poor and vulnerable,” is now ready to cast aside its own employees who dare to exercise their personal freedom.

The newly updated COVID-19 vaccines are considered a separate formulation. Whether you’ve had previous vaccinations and boosters, it doesn’t matter. You’re still required to get this new version. New York Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed this during her recent press conference.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Wednesday that New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered devastating news for vaccinated individuals. The Governor’s message was loud and clear: the old vaccine won’t protect you from new variants.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval and emergency use authorization (EUA) of updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2023-2024 on Tuesday. The development highlights the FDA’s acknowledgment that previous vaccine versions were ineffective against newer variants like Omicron XBB.1.5.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Hochul was clear about the nature of the new vaccine. “It is literally a new vaccine, it is not a booster shot, it is not an enhancer. It is a new vaccine designed to attack the new variants,” she said.

Hochul’s message dismantled any comfort that New Yorkers may have taken from previous vaccinations. “Thank you for getting vaccinated in the past, but that is not protecting you today,” she emphasized.

Hochul told New Yorkers not to be selfish, “We’ve done this since March 2020, no reason to stop now. Don’t think about just yourself.”

“Tell everybody don’t rely on the fact that you had a vaccine in the past, it will not help you this time around,” she said. “Even for healthy adults, COVID is serious, you don’t want to get it.”