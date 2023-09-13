NY Gov. Kathy Hochuls Delivers Devastating News for Vaccinated: “It is Literally a New Vaccine, It is Not a Booster Shot…” Old Vaccine is “Not Protecting You Today” (VIDEO)

On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul delivered devastating news for vaccinated individuals. The Governor’s message was loud and clear: the old vaccine won’t protect you from new variants.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval and emergency use authorization (EUA) of updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2023-2024 on Tuesday. The development highlights the FDA’s acknowledgment that previous vaccine versions were ineffective against newer variants like Omicron XBB.1.5.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Hochul was clear about the nature of the new vaccine. “It is literally a new vaccine, it is not a booster shot, it is not an enhancer. It is a new vaccine designed to attack the new variants,” she said.

Hochul’s message dismantled any comfort that New Yorkers may have taken from previous vaccinations. “Thank you for getting vaccinated in the past, but that is not protecting you today,” she emphasized.

Hochul told New Yorkers not to be selfish, “We’ve done this since March 2020, no reason to stop now. Don’t think about just yourself.”

“Tell everybody don’t rely on the fact that you had a vaccine in the past, it will not help you this time around,” she said. “Even for healthy adults, COVID is serious, you don’t want to get it.”

With the same old rhetoric, Governor Hochul said the updated vaccine is built off the Omicron variant and will be more effective against the strains currently in circulation.

“I will be getting my vaccine very soon. This news is coming at a perfect time, my team just got off a call with the FDA confirming the COVID vaccine is on its way to New York… The updated vaccine guards against the newer COVID strains because it was built off the Omicron… variant, that’s what we’re calling it… It’s really a customized vaccine… We’re waiting to find out what age groups the FDA and CDC are recommending should get the shot… You only need one, no more double doses, and again, this will be starting here in New York on Friday,” she said.

“The vaccine has always been the best way to protect yourself and your community against COVID-19, and this updated vaccine addresses newer strains of the virus that are currently circulating,” Governor Hochul said. “As we enter the Fall season, when respiratory viruses circulate, it is vital that New Yorkers consider getting this updated vaccine to protect themselves from this still dangerous virus.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, confirmed during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines can cause myocarditis, particularly in young men.

This comes after months of dismissing or downplaying concerns about potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines.

During the interview, Fauci was asked to discuss the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the ongoing vaccine drive.

Addressing the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, Fauci said, “Again, we have experience with this type of vaccine in billions of people. It’s a safe vaccine. Of course, with the mRNA, there’s a very, very, very low risk, particularly in young men, of getting a myocarditis.”

However, Fauci was quick to follow up his acknowledgment with a comparison: “But if you look at the risk of myocarditis from COVID itself, it’s greater than the risk of the vaccine.”

A Twitter user pointed out, “Let me get this straight…. Anthony Fauci says you only get a little bit of Myocarditis from the vaccines now…. But it is definitely better than the Myocarditis you’ll still get when you are sick with Covid. Vaccinated people still get Covid, so you’re getting a Double dose of myocarditis. Am I right? Both Covid-19 & the Jabs are Bioweapons.”