HERE WE GO: FDA Approves Updated Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines for COVID, as Prior Formulations Deemed Ineffective Against Emerging Variant

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval and emergency use authorization (EUA) of updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for 2023-2024. The development highlights the FDA’s acknowledgment that previous vaccine versions were ineffective against newer variants like Omicron XBB.1.5.

Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, encouraged those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.

“Vaccination remains critical to public health and continued protection against serious consequences of COVID-19, including hospitalization and death,” said Marks. “The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.

However, the admission that a new vaccine had to be developed to target the current variant underscores concerns about the efficacy of the previous vaccines.

Updated Guidelines:

Individuals 5 years of age and older regardless of previous vaccination are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months since the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

are eligible to receive a single dose of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 months since the last dose of any COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals 6 months through 4 years of age who have previously been vaccinated against COVID-19 are eligible to receive one or two doses of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (timing and number of doses to administer depends on the previous COVID-19 vaccine received).

against COVID-19 are eligible to receive one or two doses of an updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (timing and number of doses to administer depends on the previous COVID-19 vaccine received). Unvaccinated individuals 6 months through 4 years of age are eligible to receive three doses of the updated authorized Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine or two doses of the updated authorized Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine.

According to the FDA’s benefit-risk assessment, the new vaccines are safe and more effective in protecting against current variants than their predecessors. Those who opt for the updated vaccines can expect similar side effects to those experienced with the older versions.

The FDA expects that, like the flu vaccine, the composition of COVID-19 vaccines may need yearly updates unless a significantly more potent variant emerges.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet tomorrow to discuss clinical recommendations and special considerations for specific populations such as the immunocompromised and the elderly.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have stated that the new vaccines will be ready this fall.

“COVID-19 remains a leading cause of death in the U.S. and poses a significant threat to vulnerable populations, particularly as we enter peak respiratory virus season. As the primary circulating strain continues to evolve, updated vaccines will be critical to protecting the population this season,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

“We appreciate the FDA’s timely review and encourage individuals who intend to get their flu shot to also get their updated COVID-19 vaccine at the same time,” he added.

“This decision comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are once again climbing. Now, most people 6 months or older in the U.S. are eligible to receive this season’s COVID-19 vaccine, even if they have never been vaccinated against COVID-19 before,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Pfizer.

“We expect this season’s vaccine to be available in the coming days, pending recommendation from public health authorities, so people can ask their doctor about receiving their COVID-19 vaccine during the same appointment as their annual flu shot, saving time now and helping to prevent severe disease later when respiratory viruses are at their peak,” he added.

On Thursday, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the Surgeon General of Florida, and Governor Ron Desantis held a press conference on COVID at Culhane’s Irish Pub and Restaurant in Jacksonville, Florida. Dr. Ladapo warned Americans not to take the new Covid booster shots.

Dr. Ladapo warned the American people not to take the new COVID vaccines.

“There’s essentially no evidence for it. There’s been no clinical trial done in human beings showing that it benefits people. There’s been no clinical trial showing that it is a safe product for people…” he said.

Dr. Ladapo last month urged people to refuse to follow any new mask mandates as schools slowly try to reinstate Covid policies.

On August 24th, Ladapo suggested that people should refuse to participate.

“What do you call re-imposing mask policies that have been proven ineffective or restarting lockdowns that are known to cause harm?” Joseph Ladapo said in a tweet. “You don’t call it sanity.”

“These terrible policies only work with your cooperation. How about refusing to participate…” he added.

We were told the experimental COVID vaccines were going to “stop the spread” and “prevent death and hospitalization.”

The New South Wales government website released its daily Covid update. Based on its daily report, most of the people who died with COVID-19 were vaccinated.

Australia is famous for its totalitarian COVID restrictions and vaccine mandates. The Deputy Premier of NSW boldly declared that even businesses that accept unvaccinated people would be subject to exceptionally heavy fines back in 2021.

Earlier this year, The Gateway Pundit reported that most of the people who died with COVID-19 in January 2022 were at least double vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC admitted that the failed Covid “vaccine” causes those to receive it to be more susceptible to infection than someone who is unvaccinated – just as the Biden Regime is seemingly prepping for another authoritarian lockdown and booster rollout with the arrival of the new election BA.2.86 Covid variant, no less.

Curious timing.

According to the CDC’s ‘Risk Assessment Summary for SARS CoV-2 Sublineage BA.2.86‘ that was published late last month, the new variant “may be more capable of causing infection in people who have previously had COVID-19 or who have received COVID-19 vaccines.” In other words, the experimental gene therapy jabs have done nothing but cause problems for those who have taken it, including, but not limited to, sudden death, blood clots, heart complications, and now increased risk of infection – as confirmed by the very organization that called the very same notion ‘disinformation’ just a few months ago.

Now we just need them to acknowledge the rest of the issues that have been caused by the jab.

Despite the transmission admission, the CDC shamelessly added that the new vaccines coming this month will definitely do their job – just like the first, and second, and third, and so on shots that came before. As the agency puts it, “this updated vaccine will be effective at reducing severe disease and hospitalization.”

They can’t be serious. This is despite the fact that, by their own admission, “scientists are [still] evaluating the effectiveness of the forthcoming, updated COVID-19 vaccine.” No surprise – this round is being rushed to market without proper testing too.

From the CDC risk assessment:

Based on what CDC knows now, existing tests used to detect and medications used to treat COVID-19 appear to be effective with this variant. BA.2.86 may be more capable of causing infection in people who have previously had COVID-19 or who have received COVID-19 vaccines. Scientists are evaluating the effectiveness of the forthcoming, updated COVID-19 vaccine. CDC’s current assessment is that this updated vaccine will be effective at reducing severe disease and hospitalization. At this point, there is no evidence that this variant is causing more severe illness. That assessment may change as additional scientific data are developed. CDC will share more as we know more…