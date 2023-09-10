“I Just Follow My Orders Here… I Ain’t Calling on You!” Joe Biden Shouts at Reporter During Presser in Vietnam (VIDEO)

Joe Biden traveled to Hanoi, Vietnam to meet with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Biden mumbled through another speech in Vietnam on Sunday. He read the entire speech while looking down at his notes but still managed to confuse his words.

When Joe Biden finished his prepared remarks he walked away from the podium. He forgot where he was. Then he stopped and looked completely lost. He had no idea what he was doing.

Biden held a press conference after he delivered remarks and it was a total disaster. He opened up the presser by making a joke about a Vietnam War movie.

At one point Joe Biden got distracted at walked out of the camera frame.

Biden called on a list of pre-approved reporters: “They gave me five people here!”

He yelled at a reporter who didn’t fall in line.

“I’ll just follow my orders here. Uh — Staff, is there anybody that hasn’t spoken yet? I ain’t calling on you! I told you, I only have five questions!” Biden shouted.

