Wow. Joe Biden Opens Remarks in Vietnam Cracking Joke About Vietnam War Movie – And Calling it a Song (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is having quite the trip to Vietnam. When his plane landed Joe Biden delivered remarks at a welcoming ceremony and then walked off before his Vietnamese partner started talking. Then he froze in place while the Vietnamese leader delivered his remarks.

The media ignored this latest brain freeze.

A bit later Joe Biden held a joint press conference with General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Joe opened up his remarks cracking a joke about a Vietnam War movie. What a dolt.

Joe Biden: It is evening isn’t it? This around the world in five days is interesting. Well, there’s that, one of my staff members said, remember that famous song, “Good Morning, Vietnam”? Well, good evening, Vietnam and good morning back in America.

Good Morning Vietnam is a movie and not a song. It is a 1987 Vietnam War comedy starring Robin Williams.

Joe Biden thought it was appropriate to crack a joke about the war to open his remarks?

And he didn’t even know it was a movie.

Wow.

The fake news will ignore this.

Via Midnight Rider.