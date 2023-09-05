HERE WE GO: White House Says Joe Biden Will Start Wearing Mask Again After Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID-19

In a move that amplifies the narrative of a never-ending COVID-19 crisis, the White House announced on Monday that Jill Biden has tested positive for the virus while vacationing in Delaware. Despite being double-vaccinated and twice-boosted, Mrs. Biden is experiencing “only mild symptoms.” As a result, Joe Biden has reverted to wearing a mask, even though he has tested negative for the virus and mask won’t work.

“This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware,” according to Elizabeth Alexander, Jill Biden’s Communications Director.

In a follow-up statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Joe Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday evening and on Tuesday.

“Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” said Pierre.

Karine Jean-Pierre, during a press briefing Tuesday, informed the public that President Biden will be donning a mask while indoors and around people. This decision comes in alignment with CDC guidance on COVID-19 safety measures, fueling speculation on whether this is a precursor to renewed nationwide mandates and restrictions.

“President Biden tested negative last night for COVID-19 and tested negative again today. He is not experiencing any symptoms as far as the steps he is taking,” said Karine Jean-Pierre.

“Since the President was with the First Lady yesterday, he will be masking while indoors and around people in alignment with CDC guidance, and as has been the practice in the past, the President will remove his mask when sufficiently distanced from others indoors and while outside as well.”

“The CDC guidelines recommend a combination of masking testing and monitoring for symptoms. The President is doing all of that in close consultation with his physician,” Karine Jean-Pierre added.

WATCH:

Some believe the recent COVID fear porn is politically motivated, as Republicans are nearly unanimous in their belief that strict COVID policies will be utilized to “rig” or influence the 2020 election in Biden and the Democrats’ favor.

Last week, Former President Donald Trump released a fiery video statement, vehemently opposing attempts to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions, including lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates.

Trump’s comments come amidst increased concerns over new variants of COVID-19 in an attempt to manipulate the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

In the video posted on Truth Social, Trump argued that the “left-wing lunatics” are employing scare tactics again about new COVID-19 variants to set the stage for renewed restrictions. He said that the real motive behind this is to influence the upcoming 2024 election through what he describes as an attempt to “restart the COVID hysteria.”

Below is the transcript:

The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fear-mongering about the new variants that are coming. Gee whiz, you know what else is coming? An election. They want to restart the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal dropboxes, more mail-in ballots, and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election. Does that sound familiar? These are bad people. These are sick people we’re dealing with. But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words, WE WILL NOT COMPLY, so don’t even think about it. We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates. They rigged the 2020 election, and now they’re trying to do the same thing all over again. By rigging the most important election in the history of our country, the 2024 election, even if it means trying to bring back COVID. But they will fail because we will not let it happen. When I’m back in the White House, I will use every available authority to cut federal funding to any school, college, airline, or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate. Trending: Burning Man Descends Into Chaos, Attendees Turn on Each Other as They Desperately Try to Flee Muddy Hellhole, Chris Rock Escapes in Back of Fan’s Truck (VIDEO)

These new developments come after Infowars reported that the Biden regime is preparing to reinstate full COVID-19 lockdowns, beginning with masking mandates for TSA and airport employees reportedly as early as mid-September.

A high-level TSA official reached out to Infowars, detailing a meeting where TSA managers were informed of new memorandums and policies that would reimplement mask-wearing.

These policies will reinstate the mask mandate for TSA and airport employees starting in mid-September.

According to the TSA official, further details on how the policy will escalate will be provided in the coming week.

The official added that by mid-October, mask-wearing will be mandated for pilots, flight staff, passengers, and all airport patrons.

Following this disclosure from the TSA official, Infowars reached out to a trusted Border Patrol source, also in a managerial position.

This source corroborated the directives, confirming that similar measures were being planned for Border Patrol personnel.

“They were told it was not a matter of “if” but “when” official Covid numbers will go back up and they expect by mid-October a return to forced-masking policies that the Biden administration previously only reluctantly ended after massive pressure,” Infowars reported.

During his show, Alex Jones warned that by December, a return to full COVID lockdown will be implemented.

Jones also said that the new variant will be super bad.

WATCH: