Double Vaxxed and Double Boosted Jill Biden Tests Positive for COVID–Again

The White House announced Monday evening that Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 while on vacation in Delaware and is “experiencing only mild symptoms.” Jill Biden is double-vaxxed and twice boosted. Jill previously tested positive in August 2022 and again that month in a rebound case after treatment with Paxlovid. Jill’s case comes as a new wave of COVID hysteria has started with the emergence of a new variant (Pirola).



A follow-up statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Joe Biden tested negative for COVID Monday evening.

The Bidens were on vacation this weekend in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Joe returned to the White House on Monday after giving a Labor Day speech in Philadelphia. Jill remained behind in Rehoboth Beach.

Statement from the First Lady’s Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander

This evening, the First Lady tested positive for COVID-19. She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms. She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Following the First Lady’s positive test for COVID-19, President Biden was administered a COVID test this evening. The President tested negative. The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms.

The White House announced in August 2022 that Jill Biden had been twice vaccinated and twice boosted when she caught her first case of COVID.

Statement from the First Lady’s Communications Director Elizabeth Alexander After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive. The First Lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms. She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days. Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified. She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.

Joe Biden tested positive for COVID in July 2022 and like Jill had a rebound case after treatment with Paxlovid.