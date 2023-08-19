Biden Regime to Reinstate COVID-19 Restrictions Beginning with Mask Mandate as “COVID Cases Rise”, Say TSA and Border Patrol Whistleblowers

The Biden regime is preparing to reinstate full COVID-19 lockdowns, beginning with masking mandates for TSA and airport employees reportedly as early as mid-September, Infowars first to report.

A high-level TSA official reached out to Infowars, detailing a Tuesday meeting where TSA managers were informed of new memorandums and policies that would reimplement mask-wearing.

These policies will reinstate the mask mandate for TSA and airport employees starting in mid-September.

According to the TSA official, further details on how the policy will escalate will be provided next week.

The official added that by mid-October, mask-wearing will be mandated for pilots, flight staff, passengers, and all airport patrons.

Following this disclosure from the TSA official, Infowars reached out to a trusted Border Patrol source, also in a managerial position.

This source corroborated the directives, confirming that similar measures were being planned for Border Patrol personnel.

“They were told it was not a matter of “if” but “when” official Covid numbers will go back up and they expect by mid-October a return to forced-masking policies that the Biden administration previously only reluctantly ended after massive pressure,” Infowars reported.

The news outlet added, “Both whistleblowers were told this rollout will be in tandem with the new Covid “variant” hysteria that the MSM has been reporting on this week.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that health experts are now sounding the alarm on the new COVID variant.

The World Health Organization classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a “variant of interest” but stressed it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants. Despite the message from WHO, some health experts are sounding the alarm.

On Thursday, WHO made a formal announcement on Thursday, categorizing the BA.2.86 variant—a highly mutated variant—as a “variant under monitoring.”

This designation represents the lowest of three levels of alert set by the global health body.

Meanwhile, the so-called “high flying” variants EG.5, XBB.1.5, and XBB.1.6 have been elevated to the status of “variants of interest,” signaling a higher level of concern.

Among all current variants, only Omicron retains the classification of a “variant of concern,” which is the WHO’s most urgent level of alert, according to Fortune.

WHO has designated #COVID19 variant BA.2.86 as a ‘variant under monitoring’ today due to the large number of mutations it carries. So far, only a few sequences of the variant have been reported from a handful of countries.

🔗 https://t.co/3tJkDZdY1V — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) August 17, 2023

The media is now pushing for another lockdown. Another fear porn from the so-called health experts just in time for the next election. The same old playbook.

