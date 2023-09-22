“He Doesn’t Know What’s Going On” – Pennsylvanians Who Voted For Joe Biden in 2020 Now Say He is Too Old and Feeble (VIDEO)

CBS News interviewed Pennsylvania voters last weekend who voted for Joe Biden in 2020. The answers they gave did not give much hope in Biden’s ability to lead.

Joe Biden ‘won’ Pennsylvania in 2020 even though Trump was up by more than 700,000 votes at midnight on election night.

Democrat election officials in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia counted ballots without GOP observers for more than two weeks after the 2020 election to give Joe Biden a ‘win.’

Pennsylvania voters are now soundly rejecting Joe Biden.

One West Chester, PA voter said of Joe Biden, “I think he is too old to be President right now. Like he doesn’t know what’s going on right now.”

Another PA voter said, “I see him diminishing as far as his energy and his public life, I mean, it’s like he had to drink a monster drink or something to stay awake.”

Voters are losing confidence in Biden’s ability to lead and to even stay awake for that matter. In August, The Gateway Pundit reported on a poll that shows a good majority of Americans, including 69% of Democrats, say Biden is too old for a second term.

A new Associated Press/NORC poll has found that the vast majority of Americans believe Joe Biden is too old to be effective in a second term as president.

All that anyone has to do to reach this conclusion is to watch Joe Biden. Every time he speaks he slurs all of his words to the point where it is difficult to understand him.

Plus, Biden is constantly on vacation, as if he needs rest all the time. The man is clearly not up to the job now.





The reality is that even some in the mainstream press see him as too old.

Joe Scarborough of MSNBC had spoken to Washington Post’s David Ignatius earlier this month. In his column, he mentioned that Joe Biden should not run in 2024.

Ignatius said Joe Biden is just too old for a second term and his running mate Kamala Harris is highly unpopular.

“Biden would carry two big liabilities into a 2024 campaign. He would be 82 when he began a second term. According to a recent Associated Press-NORC poll, 77 percent of the public, including 69 percent of Democrats, think he’s too old to be effective for four more years. Biden’s age isn’t just a Fox News trope; it’s been the subject of dinner-table conversations across America this summer,” Ignatius wrote.