POLL: Overwhelming Majority of Americans – Including 69% of Democrats – Say Biden is Too Old to be Effective in a Second Term

A new Associated Press/NORC poll has found that the vast majority of Americans believe Joe Biden is too old to be effective in a second term as president.

That includes a stunning 69 percent of Democrats.

All that anyone has to do to reach this conclusion is to watch Joe Biden. Every time he speaks he practically sulrs all of his words, to the point where it is difficult to understand him.

Plus, Biden is constantly on vacation, as if he needs rest all the time. The man is clearly not up to the job now, never mind three years from now.

FOX News reports:

Overwhelming majority of Americans say Biden is too old to be effective in a second term, poll finds An overwhelming majority of Americans believe President Biden is too old to effectively carry out the office of president for another four years, a Monday poll found. The Associated Press-NORC poll found that 77% of Americans say Biden is too old to carry out a second term. While an unsurprising 89% of Republicans expressed the sentiment, an impressive 69% of Democrats also say Biden is no longer up to the task, according to the poll. Meanwhile, fewer than half of Americans say former President Trump is too old to hold office, despite him being just three years younger. The AP conducted its poll from Aug. 10-14, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.8 percentage points. The poll further found that American voters increasingly support wide-ranging rules aimed at keeping America’s leaders young. Roughly two-thirds of Americans say they support imposing age limits on the presidency, Congress and the Supreme Court.

If Joe Biden will not retire on his own, the voters should do the job for him.

Then he can spend all the time he wants to, lying on a beach in Delaware, if he is not prosecuted and sent to prison, that is.