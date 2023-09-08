Governor Greg Abbott Fires Warning As Biden Regime Considers Blatantly Unconstitutional Plan Forcing Illegal Aliens to Remain in Texas

The Biden regime is finally taking action to address the illegal alien crisis after New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned the invasion would destroy New York City. But instead of shipping the invaders back, they are considering a blatantly unconstitutional plan forcing them to stay in Texas, as The Gateway Pundit reported earlier Friday.

This means that potentially millions of illegals would be forced to remain in Texas and could destroy the state in the process as Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton notes.

Rather than securing border, Biden admin considers requiring million of illegal alien invaders to remain in Texas, which could utterly destroy the state. https://t.co/kH8CorC4Gj via @YahooNews — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) September 8, 2023

Thanks to the Regime’s refusal to enforce immigration law, the numbers of illegals crossing the border reached an all-time high last month, as the Washington Post notes. Supporters are laughably spinning this insane proposal as one that would deport illegals who fail initial asylum screenings and deter other families from crossing in the first place.

One DHS spokesperson had the audacity to claim that the Biden regime “is committed to expanding safe and orderly pathways for migrants to lawfully enter the United States, while imposing consequences to those who fail to use those pathways.”

This news has Texas Governor Greg Abbott hopping mad and he is vowing to take decisive action. He issued this stern warning on X (formerly Twitter).

Biden considers forcing migrant families to remain in Texas. This scam was tried years ago & was shot down by a judge. We will send Biden the same swift justice. And, we will add even more buses of migrants to Washington D.C.https://t.co/732FdGZ8jB — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 8, 2023

While some Gateway Pundit readers react to this with skepticism, recall that Abbott has bussed thousands of illegals out of the Lone Star State to failed Democrat-run cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C. One can consider this threat credible.

Illegals have also been bussed to Chicago and various leftist cities in Massachusetts as Fox News notes.

Let’s hope the Republican judges do not go wobbly and Abbott prevails in court should the Regime unleash this malevolent scheme.