Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat Opens Up About Booking Pres. Donald Trump: “On a Personal Level, It was Heartbreaking” (VIDEO)

Democrat Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has shared details surrounding the moment former President Donald Trump became the first U.S. president ever to have his “iconic” mug shot taken. Trump was booked last month at Fulton County Jail for his alleged involvement in a racketeering case for questioning Georgia’s 2020 rigged election results.

It can be recalled that the Democrat sheriff sounded giddy about getting a mugshot of Trump.

“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Labat said

“If an indictment came today, we would be ready,” Labat added.

During a CNN interview with Erin Burnett, Sheriff Labat described the atmosphere as “eerily quiet” when Trump arrived at the Fulton County Jail, which he oversees. Despite the heavy security protocols, Trump was “very stoic” and “pretty silent” throughout the entire booking process, including having his mug shot and fingerprints taken.

To speed up the process, Trump’s bond paperwork was “brought to the motorcade so that we could get him in and off the premises as quickly as possible,” Labat mentioned.

Sheriff Labat expressed that the experience was personally “heartbreaking.”

Below is the transcript of the interview:

Erin Burnett: You were there with him in your jail. What was that like for you? How could you describe his demeanor as he was being booked? Sheriff Patrick Labat: Well, I will tell you, having been in law enforcement for 32 years, I haven’t been in a jail environment equally as long, it was eerily quiet when you have that many security protocols in place. I will tell you, he came out, he was very stoic, really, in a space that he was able to really lean on what we were doing, what we planned. And so we took his mug shot, took his fingerprints as we would anybody else, and ultimately, we arranged for his bond paperwork to be brought to the motorcade so that we could get him in and off the premises as quickly as possible. Erin Burnett: It’s interesting when you describe his demeanor as stoic, that it was eerily silent. When you went through all that, the mug shot, the figure printing, did he say anything? Did he have any conversation, or was he silent? Sheriff Patrick Labat: No, he was pretty silent. We spoke. Our team gave very clear instructions. He took the mug shot and, like anybody else, took his fingerprints. And again, he was in and out pretty quickly. Erin Burnett: And they had no issue with any of it. I mean, not that he could have, but in terms of his face, as you say, it was stoic. There was no expression. Sheriff Patrick Labat: No, it was, again, eerily silent. And really, it was for me, on a personal level, it was heartbreaking to see someone of that statue and who represents our country in that fashion having to go through this. But again, the women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, both our sworn and professional, very professional, and making sure that we follow through not only with our commitment to serve our community, but really focus on the job at hand and get the former president out. Erin Burnett: It’s interesting how you describe it as heartbreaking because it’s, I think, important for people to remember that it should be for everybody, everybody in this country… Sheriff, in retrospect, do you think it was a mistake at all? Do you have any regrets about doing the mug shot? Sheriff Patrick Labat: Well, if there were any regrets, the copywriting, I’ll leave that up to the lawyers… We don’t know. We’ll leave that up to the legal beagles, if you will, and make sure that they really earn their keep around here as well. So we are focusing on, again, making sure we maintain the safest possible facility we can… But we’re in a place to maintain our commitment, make sure we focus on treating everybody as humanely as we can.

Watch the full interview:

Following his Atlanta arrest, President Trump released a video statement on Thursday, slamming the “communist Democrats in Atlanta” and announcing major campaign finance wins.

The President highlighted his massive fundraising numbers–over $10 Million since the photo was taken last week–saying the radical left’s attempt to make him look like a criminal “completely and totally backfired.”

Fox reported on Tuesday, “President Trump has raised more than $9.4 million since being processed and taking a mugshot in Fulton County, Georgia last week—bringing the Trump campaign’s fundraising numbers for the month of August to more than $20 million.”

“It’s election interference; it’s orchestrated by crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, along with the deep state,” said President Trump. The President called the charges against him “bullsh*t lawsuits that you see flying all over the place.”

Watch below: