Fulton County Sheriff: We’ll Take Trump’s Mugshot if Indicted

The Fulton County Sheriff said his office will treat Trump like any other person accused of a crime if the former president is indicted.

Sheriff Pat Labat said his office will fingerprint Trump and take his mugshot.

Via WSB-TV:

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat says his office is preparing for the possibility of former President Donald Trump being indicted in Fulton County. He says that, if indicted by a grand jury, the former president will be treated like anyone else accused of a crime, including fingerprints and a mugshot. “Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Sheriff Labat said.

A judge on Monday denied Trump’s second bid to quash Fulton County DA Fani Willis’investigation into Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Fani Willis is reportedly ‘ready to go’ and gearing up to indict Trump within the next week or so.

Fulton County prosecutors are preparing sprawling racketeering charges against Trump over his effort to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia.

According to a leak to The Guardian, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will likely indict Trump in the first two weeks of August.

Fani Willis based her investigation on President Trump’s call with Georgia officials that was later doctored and leaked to the fake news outlet Washington Post. The WaPo published a completely fraudulent text of the call. These phony charges have already been debunked by The Gateway Pundit and others.

Orange barriers were set up on Thursday evening and have led to speculation that Trump may be indicted over his 2020 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over his concerns over the 2020 election.

The impending indictment out of Fulton County will come shortly after Special Counsel Jack Smith hit Trump with additional federal charges.