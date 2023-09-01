WATCH: President Trump Releases Statement on His Mugshot, Calls Indictments “Bullsh*t” – Campaign Has Raised OVER $10 MILLION

President Trump released a video statement on Thursday, slamming the “communist Democrats in Atlanta” and announcing major campaign finance wins following his Atlanta arrest last week.
The President highlighted his massive fundraising numbers–over $10 Million since the photo was taken last week–saying the radical left’s attempt to make him look like a criminal “completely and totally backfired.”
Fox reported on Tuesday, “President Trump has raised more than $9.4 million since being processed and taking a mugshot in Fulton County, Georgia last week—bringing the Trump campaign’s fundraising numbers for the month of August to more than $20 million.”
Trump and 18 co-defendants have been arrested by these Marxists on 13 RICO and conspiracy felony counts related to his efforts to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia. They are trying to take down the leading presidential candidate with sham indictments and radical left judges.
“It’s election interference; it’s orchestrated by crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, along with the deep state,” said President Trump. The President called the charges against him “bullsh*t lawsuits that you see flying all over the place.”
Trump: Is there anyone on the planet that doesn’t know what I look like? I wish there were some people like that. That would be very nice for me. Yet, for some reason, the communist Democrats in Atlanta made a mugshot of me. That’s a mug shot because I said the election was rigged, and I believe it more strongly than ever. It was a rigged election. We all know why, and we know what they’re doing, and we certainly get it. But I know I’m your favorite president, and they make me look like a criminal, but it completely and totally backfired, as you probably read.
Since my mugshot was released, our campaign has raised over $10 million. The people get it. The people know this is a sham and a scam. This is nothing but election interference. They want to interfere with our election, so they can try and damage me with all these bullsh*t lawsuits that you see flying all over the place. But it’s election interference; it’s orchestrated by crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, along with the deep state. And on November 5, 2024, it’s going to backfire again, when we win back the White House and Make America Great Again. I just want to thank you for your tremendous support. And here it is: If you want to go out and get it, you can go out and get it. Have fun with it. But people do like it, I must say.