WATCH: President Trump Releases Statement on His Mugshot, Calls Indictments “Bullsh*t” – Campaign Has Raised OVER $10 MILLION

President Trump released a video statement on Thursday, slamming the “communist Democrats in Atlanta” and announcing major campaign finance wins following his Atlanta arrest last week.

The President highlighted his massive fundraising numbers–over $10 Million since the photo was taken last week–saying the radical left’s attempt to make him look like a criminal “completely and totally backfired.”

Fox reported on Tuesday, “President Trump has raised more than $9.4 million since being processed and taking a mugshot in Fulton County, Georgia last week—bringing the Trump campaign’s fundraising numbers for the month of August to more than $20 million.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on President Trump’s arrest for speech crimes in Fulton, County, Georgia. After he was booked in Atlanta and his mugshot was taken, Trump announced historic new mugshot merchandise benefitting the Trump Campaign. ORDER HERE.

Trump and 18 co-defendants have been arrested by these Marxists on 13 RICO and conspiracy felony counts related to his efforts to challenge the 2020 election in Georgia. They are trying to take down the leading presidential candidate with sham indictments and radical left judges.

“It’s election interference; it’s orchestrated by crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, along with the deep state,” said President Trump. The President called the charges against him “bullsh*t lawsuits that you see flying all over the place.”

Watch below: