Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry UNLOADS on Reporter Who Says Republicans’ Impeachment Inquiry of Biden is About “Political Revenge” (VIDEO)

Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-PA) unloaded on a reporter who claimed Republicans’ impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden is “political revenge.”

Speaker McCarthy on Tuesday announced he is directing House committees to open an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.

“I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Over the past several months, House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct—a culture of corruption,” McCarthy said.

A British reporter asked Rep. Perry “what actual evidence” Republicans have to show to the American public that would merit an impeachment inquiry of Joe Biden.

The reporter accused Republicans of using impeachment to enact “political revenge.”

“This is not about political revenge! We have the actual bank accounts!” Perry said. “You can see that the homes that the Bidens own can’t be afforded on a congressional or Senate salary. You also understand that it’s not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interests. Those things aren’t normal. That’s not normal to have 20 shell companies. These things are not normal and it alludes to not only just widespread corruption, but money laundering, if not influence peddling itself.”

Perry continued, “And we also have the Vice President at the time [Biden] on record saying that the prosecutor was fired – ‘well, son of a bitch! The prosecutor was fired!’ because the prosecutor was going after the company his son [Hunter] was working on. That’s what we have! If you can’t see that! If you are that blind!”

The far-left reporter tried to push back and continued to shill for Joe Biden: “The people don’t see that. They think it’s political revenge!”

Perry blasted her again, “Because you don’t report on it!”

According to a CNN poll, the majority of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved with his son Hunter’s business dealings.

Here is just some of the evidence of Joe Biden’s corruption and bribery schemes:

House Republicans recently announced they now have reviewed 170 suspicious activity reports linked to the Biden Crime Family.

Comer identified the NINE Bidens who are implicated in the corruption.

“Bank records show the Biden family, their associates, and their companies received over $10 million from foreign nationals and their companies,” Comer said.

1. Hunter Biden

2. James Biden

3. Sara Biden

4. Hallie Biden

5. Kathleen Biden

6. Melissa Biden

7. Niece/nephew

8. Niece/nephew

9. Grandchild

Senator Chuck Grassley recently released the FBI document showing Joe Biden was involved in a $10 million bribery scheme with Burisma CEO Mykola Zlochevsky.

Joe Biden publicly bragged about bribing Ukraine with $1 billion to fire Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General who was investigating Burisma corruption.



Viktor Shokin

I “said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired,” Biden said in 2018.

WATCH:

Democrats accuse Republicans of a witch hunt when they have provided bank statements, emails, texts and documents from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell, shell companies, trusted informants, witnesses, whistleblowers and reports of audio recordings of the Bidens.